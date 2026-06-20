CORRECTED: Opendorse and Shopsense AI Launch AI-Powered Shoppable Storefronts Across the Athlete Commerce Media Network

Opendorse Shopsense

Opendorse One™ Athletes Debut as Initial Wave of Creator Storefronts, Connecting College Sports’ Most Influential Athletes to Commerce at Scale

Every piece of content an athlete posts now has the potential to become a commerce destination.” — Opendorse CEO Steve Denton

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- and SAN FRANCISCO — Opendorse , the technology, data, and service platform powering the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Shopsense AI , the content-to-commerce pioneer, to launch AI-powered shoppable storefronts across the Opendorse Commerce Media Network. VYBE™ Premium Performance Hats becomes the first advertiser to take advantage of the innovative technology.The Opendorse Media Network connects more than 200,000 college athletes, representing over 500 million combined followers, with brands seeking culturally native, performance-driven media inventory. The Shopsense AI integration will debut through Opendorse One™, Opendorse’s premium subnetwork of 1,000+ curated elite athletes with structured commercial relationships and full-service execution.Using Shopsense AI’s multimodal technology, athlete content across social media channels is transformed into dynamic, personalized storefronts featuring exact, similar, and inspired-by products matched from across 500,000+ brands and retailers. Storefronts are self-driving, continuously updated without manual link management, pricing maintenance, or inventory curation, enabling college athletes to monetize their influence without adding operational burden to their schedules.The storefront experience is powered by Shopsense AI's recently launched Shoppable Intelligence Model (SIM) , a proprietary multimodal AI system purpose-built for commerce. Unlike general-purpose AI models, SIM is trained to understand products, shopping intent, and consumer behavior, enabling it to identify exact, similar, and inspired-by products from athlete content with industry-leading accuracy. In public benchmark testing, SIM outperformed OpenAI’s CLIP and Google’s SigLIP2 by 25 percent to 50 percent across key product retrieval tasks, giving advertisers the shopper intelligence needed to plan campaigns around higher-intent athlete partnerships and convert fan engagement into stronger commerce outcomes.*"College athletes have always driven culture, but they've never had the commerce infrastructure to match,” said Steve Denton, CEO at Opendorse. “That's what this partnership builds. We've spent more than a decade creating the foundation that makes college athletes commercially viable at scale. Shopsense AI is the next layer. It turns athlete content into intelligent storefronts that work around the clock and fit easily into their busy lives. Every piece of content an athlete posts now has the potential to become a commerce destination.”The partnership advances Opendorse’s strategy of building the infrastructure layer for athlete commerce media, positioning college athletes not merely as content creators, but also as the demand generation channel that connects brand awareness to verified consumer action. Shopsense storefronts create a direct path from athlete-driven inspiration to transaction, delivering first-party commerce signals back to brand and retail partners.“College athletes have become one of the most powerful sources of consumer influence anywhere in media, but the infrastructure to connect that influence to commerce hasn't existed at scale,” said Bryan Quinn, CEO of Shopsense AI. “Together with Opendorse, we're creating a direct path from inspiration to transaction by transforming athlete content into intelligent, self-updating commerce experiences. The result is a better experience for athletes, more measurable outcomes for brands, and a new model for how creator-driven commerce can work across the open internet.”Opendorse One™ athletes bring proven commercial performance to the partnership. The broader Opendorse network averages 5.6% engagement rates (nearly three times the industry benchmark for general influencers), with a 96% campaign fulfillment rate over the past six months, at a time when non-delivery across the creator economy runs as high as 22%. Opendorse One™ brands have seen 3 to 5x boosts to media investment per campaign.For brand and retail partners like VYBE premium performance hats, the Shopsense integration adds a new commerce activation layer on top of existing Opendorse One™ campaigns, enabling brands to move from athlete-driven awareness to shoppable transaction within a single athlete content ecosystem. The program creates new opportunities for advertisers to reach college sports audiences at the moment of cultural inspiration, with purchase data closing the attribution loop.Through Opendorse, participating athletes gain access to compliant commerce opportunities while schools maintain full visibility into activity occurring through the platform, consistent with Opendorse’s existing compliance infrastructure serving 250+ university athletic departments.As the creator economy matures toward closed-loop attribution, the Opendorse–Shopsense AI partnership positions college athletes and the Opendorse Commerce Media Network at the intersection of cultural influence and measurable retail outcomes.About OpendorseOpendorse is the technology, data, and service platform powering the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) industry. More than 200,000 athlete influencers use Opendorse to build, promote, and monetize their personal brands through the largest athlete media network. Opendorse One™ is the company’s premium commercial unit — a curated network of elite athletes with structured brand partnerships and full-service execution — built on top of the Opendorse Commerce Media Network.About Shopsense AIShopsense AI turns content into commerce. Using a patent-pending agentic AI system, Shopsense transforms articles, videos, and broadcasts into seamless, personalized shopping moments. Publishers unlock premium revenue. Retailers extend their retail media footprint into moments of real consumer inspiration. Advertisers gain incremental performance at scale. Shopsense connects a catalog of 100 million daily products across 500,000 brands and 1,000+ retailers, and is live with Bell Media and CTV and across web publisher and creator networks.Patent-pending systems: Feed Enrichment System (#63/564,250) and AI Recommendation System for Shoppable Experiences (#63/653,081).* On Fashion200K and FashionGen, two public fashion datasets used by the research community to track progress in retrieval AI, SIM outperforms every open-source baseline across every retrieval modality: image-to-image, image-to-text, text-to-image, and text-to-text. These are reproducible results against public benchmarks: Against OpenAI's CLIP, SIM achieves up to 77 percent higher image-to-image retrieval accuracy and up to 74 percent higher text-to-text accuracy on fashion datasets. Against Google's SigLIP2, SIM leads across retrieval tasks by 34 to 60 percent.

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