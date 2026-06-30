Cast Iron Media Appoints Jessie Ambrose as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Investing and Operating Executive Brings Deep Sports, Media, and Finance Experience to Support Cast Iron Media's Next Phase of Growth.

Jessie has an incredible track record in the sports industry and we're thrilled to have her on board.” — Dave Clark, CEO of Cast Iron Media

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cast Iron Media , the company redefining how advertisers buy premium live sports inventory at the local level, today announced the appointment of Jessie Ambrose as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Ambrose will oversee Cast Iron Media's financial strategy, planning, operations, and growth initiatives as the company expands access to premium live sports inventory for local advertisers across the United States.Ambrose joins Cast Iron Media after four years in leadership roles across the sports and entertainment portfolio of Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai. She most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Development for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (“BKSE”), the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center, where she led acquisitions, capital raises, joint ventures, and new business development while building the organization’s corporate development function. Prior to that, she focused on sports, media, and entertainment investments as part of the investment team at Blue Pool Capital, Tsai’s family office. Highlights from her tenure include a record-breaking capital raise for the New York Liberty, the minority sale of BKSE, strategic investments in the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, the launch of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, and several real estate and entertainment venue investments."We're building for the long term, and that means investing in exceptional people that can make a big difference," said Dave Clark, CEO of Cast Iron Media. "Jessie has an incredible track record in the sports industry and we're thrilled to have her on board."Ambrose's appointment reflects Cast Iron Media's continued investment in leadership and operational infrastructure as demand grows among advertisers, agencies, and media buyers seeking scalable access to premium live sports inventory.As sports rights become increasingly fragmented across streaming platforms and distributors, Cast Iron Media continues to expand its role as the category-defining platform for local sports advertising, providing advertisers with a simplified path to premium inventory through direct partnerships, transparent placement definitions, guaranteed in-game delivery, and centralized execution across all 210 U.S. media markets."Cast Iron Media is very well-positioned to capitalize on the shifts happening across the sports media landscape," said Ambrose. "Combined with an exceptional team and investor group, the opportunity to join at such a pivotal growth moment was incredibly compelling, and I'm excited to help drive the company's next phase of development."Prior to her roles at BKSE and Blue Pool Capital, Ambrose helped build Asana’s strategic finance function, driving long-range planning, financial modeling, and investor and board communications. She joined Asana after advising the company’s management team on taking the company public while at Morgan Stanley, where she advised on M&A and capital markets transactions across the Technology Investment Banking and Leveraged Finance groups.About Cast Iron MediaCast Iron Media is redefining how advertisers buy live sports at the local level. Through its advanced ad-tech platform, The Foundry, and direct partnerships with major sports leagues, teams, broadcasters, and vMVPDs, Cast Iron Media provides scalable access to premium live sports inventory across MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and other live sporting events. The company brings clarity, consistency, and operational simplicity to a fragmented marketplace, enabling advertisers to execute targeted local sports campaigns with guaranteed in-game inventory, precise ad delivery, and clear visibility into where and when their ads run.For more information, visit www.castiron.media.

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