Ray the Mover Brings Guaranteed Pricing to Naples Relocations

Southwest Florida's 45-year moving veteran locks in prices after a detailed inventory survey, eliminating billing surprises for families and businesses.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ray the Mover, a Naples and Fort Myers-based professional moving company with more than 45 years of service across Southwest Florida, is reaffirming its commitment to guaranteed, locked-in pricing as the region enters its busiest relocation season. Unlike competitors that rely on rough verbal estimates, Ray the Mover documents every item in a detailed in-home or virtual inventory survey before a single dollar is quoted, and that price does not change as long as the inventory stays the same.For anyone searching for moving companies near Naples, FL, the landscape can feel overwhelming. Vague estimates, surprise fuel surcharges, and last-minute billing adjustments are common complaints that Southwest Florida residents raise when recounting past moves. Ray the Mover was built specifically to remove those frustrations. Every engagement begins with a thorough walkthrough conducted by a trained representative who catalogs the full scope of work, producing a documented inventory that becomes the binding foundation of the client's quote.The company's crew members carry the same professionalism that has earned Ray the Mover a BBB A+ rating over decades of continuous operation in Collier and Lee counties. Trained to handle everything from antique furniture and fine art to commercial office equipment and server racks, the crews arrive on moving day with a clear plan rather than improvised guesswork. The process is designed to be stress-free from the first survey call to the final placement of the last box.For homeowners researching who qualifies as the best movers in Naples, FL, transparency is often the deciding factor. Ray the Mover's guaranteed pricing model means customers can plan their budgets with confidence, whether they are moving a single-family home across Collier County, relocating a business across Southwest Florida, or coordinating a long-distance move through the company's North American Van Lines partnership. That partnership extends the same documented, dependable service to destinations across the country and internationally.Beyond residential moves, the company offers climate-controlled, secure warehouse storage in Naples for customers who need flexible timing between their departure and arrival dates. Whether a homeowner is bridging a gap between closing dates or a business is staging equipment during an office renovation, the storage option provides a trusted continuation of the same careful, professional service.For anyone evaluating every Naples, Florida moving company in the market this summer, Ray the Mover invites prospective customers to request a no-obligation survey and see firsthand what a locked-in price looks like before moving day arrives. The company's team is reachable by phone and through its website at raythemover.com.Our customers come to us after dealing with moving companies that gave them one number on the phone and handed them a very different bill at the end. That is exactly what our survey-first process is designed to prevent. When you book with us, your price is locked in, your crew is prepared, and there are no surprises waiting for you on moving day.AboutAbout Ray the Mover: Ray the Mover is a Naples and Fort Myers, Florida-based professional moving company serving residential and commercial customers across Southwest Florida for more than 45 years. Founded on a commitment to transparent, guaranteed pricing, the company conducts detailed inventory surveys before every move so that the quoted price is the final price. As an authorized agent of North American Van Lines, Ray the Mover also coordinates long-distance and international relocations with the same documented, dependable care that has earned the company a BBB A+ rating.Press ContactRay the Moveroffice@raythemover.com(239) 643-4100

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