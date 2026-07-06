HushAway® Brings a Moment of Calm to Fearne Cotton's Happy Place Festival 2026

The calming audio app for sensitive and neurodivergent children invites families to pause, breathe and listen, at London's Old Deer Park this July

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HushAway, the gentle sound support app for sensitive and neurodivergent children , is joining Fearne Cotton's Happy Place Festival 2026. The wellbeing festival returns to Old Deer Park, London on 11 and 12 July 2026, and to Tatton Park, Cheshire on 5 and 6 September 2026, and HushAwaywill be there to share a quieter kind of calm with families.Happy Place Festival is one of the UK's most loved wellbeing events, built around connection, rest and feeling good, and HushAwayis a natural fit. The app uses soothing soundscapes, gentle stories, guided audio and PeaceTime Affirmations to help children who experience sleep difficulties, anxiety, sensory sensitivities , emotional overwhelm and difficult transitions feel more settled, including children who are autistic, have ADHD or are otherwise neurodivergent. At a festival designed to help grown-ups slow down, HushAwayextends that same gift to their children.Families visiting the stand will be able to step out of the noise for a moment and listen together, with a calm corner to try the soundscapes and stories, a first listen to favourites such as the bedtime story Blueberry Moon, a gentle introduction to the P.E.A.C.E Framework and the Sound Sanctuary library of more than 400 audio resources, and friendly guidance from the team on using sound to support sleep, focus and big emotions at home. Visitors can also begin a free 14-day trial, with no card details needed, to keep exploring once the festival is over.Happy Place is all about giving people permission to pause, and that is exactly what we want for sensitive and neurodivergent children too. So many families tell us bedtimes and busy days can feel overwhelming. We cannot take that away, but we can offer a gentle, screen-free way to find calm together, and we are proud to share that with families at the festival.Nicola Maria Rose, Founder of HushAwayHushAwayis a calming audio library for sensitive and neurodivergent children. Through soothing soundscapes, gentle stories, guided audio and affirmations, it supports children navigating sleep, anxiety, ADHD, autism, sensory sensitivities, emotional overwhelm and everyday transitions, and gives their grown-ups a little more peace too. It is shaped by guidance from experts in child development, sensory processing, emotional regulation and sound therapy , and tested by the families it was created to support, with a free 14-day trial and full Sound Sanctuary membership from twelve pounds a month. Happy Place Festival is Fearne Cotton's wellbeing festival, returning in 2026 to Old Deer Park, London on 11 and 12 July, and Tatton Park, Cheshire on 5 and 6 September, with tickets available now via the Happy Place website.Media contact: hush@hushaway.com, hushaway.com, @hushaway_peace. Interviews, images, app access for review and consented family case studies are available on request. All quotes are provided in draft for confirmation with the named spokesperson before publication.

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