Precise Chiropractic Addresses Frozen Shoulder and Athlete Recovery in Crofton

Dr. Lief Hands brings certified, personalized care to active adults and injury patients across Crofton, Bowie, and surrounding Maryland communities.

CROFTON, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation is drawing attention to two common but often undertreated conditions affecting active adults in the Crofton area this summer: frozen shoulder and sports-related musculoskeletal injuries. Led by Dr. Lief Hands, the practice provides personalized, multimodal care focused on restoring functional movement, reducing discomfort, and helping patients return to their daily activities.Frozen shoulder, clinically known as adhesive capsulitis, can cause persistent pain, stiffness, and a significant loss of shoulder mobility. The condition may develop gradually and is sometimes mistaken for a normal consequence of aging or a previous injury. Patients searching for a chiropractor for frozen shoulder near them can receive an individualized evaluation at Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation.Dr. Hands develops treatment plans based on each patient’s symptoms, mobility limitations, and overall health. Depending on the patient’s needs, care may include targeted chiropractic adjustments, dry needling, therapeutic mobilization, and rehabilitation exercises designed to improve range of motion and address contributing musculoskeletal imbalances.Summer is also a busy season for recreational athletes and physically active individuals throughout Anne Arundel County. Runners, cyclists, youth sports coaches, and gym-goers often increase their activity levels during the warmer months. Repetitive strain, minor muscle injuries, and joint stress can become more disruptive when they are not properly evaluated and managed.Chiropractic care may support athletes by addressing mobility restrictions, muscular imbalances, and movement patterns that contribute to discomfort. At Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, sports injury care is tailored to the individual, whether the patient is recovering from an injury, managing recurring pain, or working to maintain comfortable movement during training.Complementing Dr. Hands’ chiropractic expertise, the clinic also provides massage therapy for Crofton-area patients seeking soft-tissue support, improved mobility, and stress relief. Integrating therapeutic massage with chiropractic adjustments and functional rehabilitation allows patients to receive coordinated care within one practice rather than pursuing several disconnected treatment options.Dr. Hands holds Trauma Team and Dry Needling certifications and has completed specialized training in whiplash biomechanics. He earned his doctorate from New York Chiropractic College and is licensed to practice in Maryland. With more than a decade of experience serving the community, Dr. Hands combines evidence-informed treatment methods with individualized, compassionate care.Patients seeking an evaluation for frozen shoulder, sports-related injuries, or general musculoskeletal pain are encouraged to contact Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation or request an appointment through the practice website at DrLHands.com.Pain is not something active adults in this community should have to accept or work around, whether it comes from a frozen shoulder that limits every overhead movement or soreness that follows a hard training season. At Precise Chiropractic and Rehabilitation, we build treatment plans around each patient's actual goals and lifestyle, so recovery leads somewhere real, not just temporary relief.AboutPrecise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation is a patient-centered chiropractic and rehabilitation clinic located in Crofton, MD, serving adults across Bowie, Odenton, Gambrills, and surrounding communities. Led by Dr. Lief Hands, a New York Chiropractic College graduate holding Trauma Team and Dry Needling certifications, the practice integrates chiropractic adjustments, dry needling, functional rehabilitation, and therapeutic massage into personalized treatment plans that prioritize functional recovery and long-term quality of life. With more than a decade of trusted community care, Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation is the local choice for patients who want to move better and live without pain.Press Contact:Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation, press@drlhands.com, https://www.drlhands.com

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