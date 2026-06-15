Animal Services | Rabies Vaccination Clinic

Animal Services to host low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats

Pitt County, N.C. – Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) will offer a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, June 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pitt County Agricultural Center located at 403 Government Circle, Greenville.

The drive-through clinic will have low-cost rabies vaccinations for the first 200 pets. No appointments are needed. The cost per vaccine is $10.00.

One-year rabies vaccinations will be available for cats and dogs.

Staff will be unable to look up previous rabies vaccination.

Animals will be vaccinated on a first come, first served basis.

Clinic Instructions:

Dogs MUST be leashed; regular collars or harnesses; no retractable leashes or chains.

Cats MUST be transported in carriers; separate carriers to expedite shot administration.

Photo ID with current address is required. If the address on the ID is not current, bring a utility bill that verifies Owner’s current address. Owners without photo ID will be turned away.

Dogs and cats under four months will be turned away. If available, bring papers that verify the pet’s date of birth.

Pets will not receive a rabies vaccination if it is requested more than 30 days before the previous shot’s expiration date. Rabies vaccinations requested within the final 30 days or after expiration will be given.

If you bring an animal for a family member, friend, or neighbor, you MUST have their photo ID (or copy of their photo ID) with their current address and written permission for their animals to be vaccinated against rabies.

Upon arrival, check in at the tent with tables in the parking lot and signs and cones and Volunteers will be on site to assist you.

Please don’t get out of your vehicle or remove animals from your vehicle. Certified Rabies Vaccinators will come to your vehicle to assist you.

North Carolina Law:

"The owner of every dog and cat over four months of age shall have the animal vaccinated against rabies." In Pitt County, owners of dog and cats that have not been vaccinated in accordance with this law are subject to a civil penalty in the amount of $100.