From Preschool to Pressure: Why Conversations About Self-Worth Can’t Wait Until Adolescence

Written for children under 12, Perfectly Perfect uses rhythmic language and a relatable story of friendship to introduce big ideas in small, accessible ways. Originally from Compton, California, Dr. Tiffanie Tate provides lectures to students, family practice residents, and other organizations and groups.

Perfectionism and self-doubt don’t suddenly appear in the teen years. They develop quietly and early, shaped by what children see, hear and internalize.” — Physician and author Dr. Tiffanie Tate

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician and author Dr. Tiffanie Tate is urging parents to rethink the timing of conversations with their kids about body image and self-worth. Waiting until adolescence, she said, could be too late to curb perfectionist tendencies, which begin to develop in children between the ages of 3 and 5.

Tate’s new children’s book, Perfectly Perfect, offers a way for parents and caregivers to introduce young children to concepts surrounding self-worth at the very moment those beliefs begin to form.

“Perfectionism and self-doubt don’t suddenly appear in the teen years,” Tate said. “They develop quietly and early, shaped by what children see, hear and internalize. If we want healthier outcomes, we have to meet them there.”

Written for children under 12, Perfectly Perfect uses rhythmic language and a relatable story of friendship to introduce big ideas in small, accessible ways. When a young girl begins to feel unhappy with her body and stops eating, her friends step in with compassion, helping her see what she cannot: that her value has never been in question.

“The ‘perfect trap’ is a public health issue,” Tate said. “Too many children seem to be suffering from image issues from social media. It’s time for us to rewrite self-worth in this age of pressure, comparison and mental health crises.”

Designed as both a story and a conversation starter, the book gives parents, caregivers and educators a framework for discussing self-image, disordered eating and self-worth in age-appropriate language.

Wyoming Star agrees, writing, “Perfectly Perfect is aimed as much at adults as it is at children. It quietly redirects attention back to the environment children are growing up in. It encourages parents to approach sensitive topics like eating habits with ‘calm curiosity’ rather than pressure, and to focus on function (how the body grows, plays, thinks) instead of appearance. The emphasis is less on correcting behavior and more on reshaping the framework through which children interpret themselves.”

With themes of kindness, empathy and confidence, Perfectly Perfect encourages children to support one another and to recognize their own worth from the very beginning.

“Perfectly Perfect is about raising healthier humans,” Tate added. “The story helps children understand they do not have to earn their value; they already have it.”

Perfectly Perfect is Tate’s latest children’s title, following Bad Touching, which teaches age-appropriate lessons about personal safety; Little Engine Mia Sings, which addresses bullying; and Money Matters, which introduces financial literacy concepts to young readers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Originally from Compton, California, Dr. Tiffanie Tate is a Christian, mother, servant, listener and retired OB/GYN. She served as a medical officer in the U.S. Navy during the Global War on Terror. A volunteer within her local community, she provides lectures to students, family practice residents, and other organizations and groups.

In addition to her children’s books, she is also the author of FloweTry: A Collection of 108 Poetic Flows on Life, Love, and Liturgical Issues. She is currently a co-host on the once-weekly NBC morning podcast/radio show, “Doctors In The House,” on Wednesday mornings on AM 1050/FM 106.5, with replays available on YouTube.

She is the Democratic- and VoteVets-endorsed candidate for California State Senate District 32.

For more information, please visit https://drtiffanietate.com or find the author on Instagram (@drtiffanietatemoore) and LinkedIn (http://linkedin.com/in/dr-tiffanie-tate-76a35666).

Perfectly Perfect

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

ISBN-13: ‎979-8896378952

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Perfectly-Perfect-Dr-Tiffanie-Tate/dp/B0GR1XLKPQ

Watch the book trailer here:

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