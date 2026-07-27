From 3-Week Whirlwind to 33-Year Marriage: Pastoral Counselors Share 8 Keys to Building Lasting Love

In their new book, Winning Together: 8 Keys to Building a Thriving Marriage, Shyrone and Rebecca Richardson share intentional habits that help couples weather life’s inevitable challenges. Shyrone and Rebecca Richardson have been teaching and counseling couples for more than 20 years.

In their new book, Winning Together, Shyrone and Rebecca Richardson offer a perspective shaped by more than three decades together.

Marriage isn’t about looking perfect. It’s about choosing each other, over and over again ...” — Pastoral marriage counselor Rebecca Richardson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a culture filled with carefully curated social media snapshots, pastoral marriage counselors Shyrone and Rebecca Richardson caution couples that strong marriages are built through intentional choices, not perfect circumstances.

The Richardsons married just three weeks after they met. And now, drawing on more than 33 years of marriage and decades spent counseling, they share practical lessons for building resilient relationships in their new book, Winning Together: 8 Keys to Building a Thriving Marriage.

“We’ve seen a lot of marriages fall apart, and we believe that our story can bring hope to any marriage. We’ve been married over 30 years and have gone through more tests and trials than most, and yet, we are more in love now than when we first met,” Shyrone Richardson said.

Their new book blends pastoral insight with lessons learned through real life to help couples cultivate healthier relationships. Covering eight foundational areas, including communication, conflict resolution and keeping faith at the center of marriage, the Richardsons provide relatable examples and practical strategies for navigating common challenges. Each chapter includes concise “Game Plans” that distill key takeaways into easy-to-reference action steps couples can revisit long after they finish the book.

At a time when polished online images can create unrealistic expectations, the Richardsons emphasize that healthy marriages are forged in ordinary moments and strengthened through perseverance, faith and a willingness to grow together. Their insights offer encouragement for couples navigating life’s inevitable stresses and seasons of change.

“Our hope is that these principles help couples build marriages that are not only enduring but deeply fulfilling,” Rebecca Richardson added. “Marriage isn’t about looking perfect. It’s about choosing each other, over and over again, even when life gives you a thousand reasons not to.”

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Shyrone and Rebecca Richardson are the founders and pastors of Truth Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. Their non-denominational ministry reaches across race, ethnicity and socioeconomic backgrounds with Biblically sound doctrine that is easy to apply to everyday life and encourages a deep and personal relationship with Christ. They have also been teaching and counseling couples for more than 20 years. Whether they’re teaching, mentoring, counseling or just sharing their story, their goal is simple: to help couples win in love and life by building a marriage that lasts.

For more information, please visit Shynbecca.com.

Winning Together: 8 Keys to Building a Thriving Marriage

Publisher: High Point Executive Publishing

Release Date: June 22, 2026

ISBN-13: ‎979-8998972096

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Winning-Together-Building-Thriving-Marriage-ebook/dp/B0H51W4CHV

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