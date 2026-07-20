Veteran Psychiatrist Says All Major Religions Are More Alike Than Different

Blending psychiatry, neuroscience and faith, Dr. Ed Siegel traces his own spiritual journey while exploring the limits of human cognition, interfaith understanding and the sense of belonging provided by religion.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How is it that people from vastly different faith traditions have such remarkable similarities in their religions? Veteran psychiatrist Dr. Ed Siegel says the answer lies not in doctrine, but in fundamental components shared by all.

In his book, A Spiritual Journey: To Know the Creator Despite Limitations of the Brain, Dr. Siegel explores common questions that unite the world’s faith traditions. “Each religion has developed its own way of grappling with life’s greatest mysteries,” he said. Among those are: “How was the universe created? Can we truly understand the Creator’s plan? What is expected of us, and how do we meet those expectations? And what happens to the self after death?”

While traveling through Morocco and Spain, coincidentally for 40 days and 40 nights, Dr. Siegel mused that he “might have an epiphany” that could unite rather than divide the world’s religions. On day 37 of his journey, while sitting at a table on the Plaza Mayor of Salamanca, Spain, “enjoying a rather expensive Coca-Cola,” he produced an 81-word statement that, to his surprise, was just what he had hoped to compose. He calls it his “laconic synthesis,” and this sentence became the foundation for A Spiritual Journey.

Blending psychiatry, neuroscience and faith, Dr. Siegel traces his own spiritual journey while exploring the limits of human cognition, interfaith understanding and the sense of belonging provided by religion.

“It is about time that we come to grips with the fact that there is no one religion for all,” he said. “I have travelled the world visiting cathedrals, churches, temples, synagogues, mosques and shrines, both large and small, and have seen the same kind of uniting peaceful expressions on faces in each and every religious congregation.”

Co-authors representing each of the six major faith traditions contribute their own chapters; among them are internationally known entertainer and inspirational speaker Ben Vereen; India’s treasured Hindu Kathak dancer Purnima Jha; renowned former Yale professor and researcher Jose Manuel Delgado, M.D., Ph.D.; and Benin West Africa’s former President of Parliament, the Hon. Kolawole Idji. The words of renowned Buddhist teacher and spiritual leader, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, provide a powerful epilogue, ending the book on an optimistic note and urging readers to recognize and respect the commonalities that religious traditions offer humanity.

“There is a mystery of faith that we as humans cannot be expected to comprehend,” Dr. Siegel added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Edward Siegel, M.D., is a California psychiatrist with more than 50 years of clinical experience. Throughout his career, he has combined interests in medicine, neuroscience, philosophy, spirituality, music and public education.

In addition to his psychiatric practice, he has been active as a lecturer, pianist and community advocate. He received national media attention for his campaign to lower the key of the United States National Anthem so that singers can reach its high notes.

His lifelong interest in the relationship between the human brain and spiritual experience led to the writing of A Spiritual Journey: To Know the Creator Despite Limitations of the Brain.

For more information, please visit www.edsiegelmd.com.

A Spiritual Journey: To Know the Creator Despite Limitations of the Brain

ISBN-13: ‎979-8285567172

Available from https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCYPYBBZ



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.