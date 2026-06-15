Juneteenth event features statue unveiling

The Juneteenth Celebration of Currituck will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Historic Jarvisburg Colored School. The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of a statue of John Jasper White. Known as “Currituck Jack”, White was an enslaved mariner who became a local Revolutionary War hero.

Guests will also enjoy other activities including free face painting, bounce house, silent auction, raffle, craft tables for children, and a free lunch. The Historic Jarvisburg Colored School museum will be open for viewing and tours.

For more information, contact the Currituck County Department of Travel and Tourism at 252-435-2947.