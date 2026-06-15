Juneteenth event features statue unveiling

The Juneteenth Celebration of Currituck will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Historic Jarvisburg Colored School. The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of a statue of John Jasper White. Known as “Currituck Jack”, White was an enslaved mariner who became a local Revolutionary War hero.
Guests will also enjoy other activities including free face painting, bounce house, silent auction, raffle, craft tables for children, and a free lunch. The Historic Jarvisburg Colored School museum will be open for viewing and tours.
For more information, contact the Currituck County Department of Travel and Tourism at 252-435-2947.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.