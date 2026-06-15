Johnson and Halpin to Host State Legislators Town Hall on June 15th

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – State Rep. Gregg Johnson, D-Rock Island, is co-hosting a state legislators town hall with state Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, on Monday, June 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the East Moline UAW Hall.

“I’m looking forward to a great town hall with Senator Halpin,” said Johnson. “We’re going to be providing an in-depth look into what we got done over session this year, from tackling the affordability crisis, helping underserved communities, and creating a responsible budget. I’m also looking forward to hearing back from our neighbors and community members, so we can address any concerns or questions.”

This event is open to the public, and it will be an opportunity for anyone interested to hear about updates about the state budget and legislative progress. If you are interested in submitting a question for the town hall event, visit https://forms.gle/RDQo3q8dwbRcqPPB6.

WHO: State Representative Gregg Johnson and State Senator Mike Halpin

WHAT: State Legislators Town Hall

WHEN: Monday, June 15, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: UAW Hall

630 19th St.

East Moline, IL