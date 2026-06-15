Claxton, GA (June 15, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Javion Youmans, age 26, of Claxton, GA, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime in connection with the death of Jamari Johnson, age 19, of Claxton, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at about 2:30 a.m., Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at Iron Eagle located on Highway 280 in Claxton, GA. When deputies arrived, they found Johnson with a gunshot wound. Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Johnson’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Youmans was booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.