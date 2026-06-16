Smart Glasses Are Converging on Wireless Charging

At AWE, NuCurrent is demonstrating NFC wireless charging technology for smart glasses, with its Fast Frames system running on Snapdragon® XR platforms.

Wireless charging is becoming core to how personal AI devices scale across many designs” — Ziad Asghar, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart glasses are ready to scale but charging has held them back. To reach mass adoption, they must look like normal eyewear, support many frame styles, and stay sealed against daily wear. Wireless charging is the solution for these challenges. Three things are driving the shift to wireless charging: design, scale and technology readiness, since wireless charging is now as fast as the pins it replaces. Design rules out exposed metal pins. Scale demands one charging method across many models. Technology readiness means wireless charging is now as fast as the pins it replaces.This did not happen overnight. NuCurrent built the wireless power platform, including the patents, reference designs, and design tools which enable solutions at scale. The NFC Forum is writing the standards and rules that make it work the same across products. And the chips that run smart glasses are now ready to support it, as shown by recent demos on commercial XR silicon. The market behind the convergence is large and growing: around 2.75 billion wireless charging interfaces are projected to ship by 2030. (1)At AWE this week, NuCurrent is demonstrating its NFC wireless charging technology. Its Fast Frames system, integrated into a Ray-Ban Meta form factor, charges the glasses with no change in appearance. It reaches 50% in 20 minutes, matching traditional exposed pins. The same system is running on other SnapdragonXR platforms and scales across multiple form factors. Together, these demonstrations show how a common power layer can be implemented in software across Snapdragon platforms, powering the next generation of glasses and other Personal AI devices like pendants, earbuds, rings, wrist-wearables, and more.“Every personal AI device has to charge, and the interface between the device and its power is the one surface no product can avoid,” said Jacob Babcock, CEO of NuCurrent. “We have spent seventeen years building this layer: the patents, the standards, and the tools that make wireless power real enough to ship. This year the market caught up to it. In eyewear, the best way to charge is the one you cannot see, and that is what we build.”The System-on-a-Chip (SoC) platforms that run these devices also benefit. With a standard shared way to charge, a single wireless power design works across many models and creates a more cohesive user experience across devices.“Wireless charging is becoming core to how personal AI devices scale across many designs,” said Ziad Asghar, senior vice president and general manager, XR and Spatial Computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Snapdragon platforms are designed to support scalable, power-efficient smart glasses, and innovations like NuCurrent’s wireless power technology help extend that consistent experience across a growing ecosystem of devices.”Standards groups are moving the same way. The NFC Forum, whose technology runs in more than four billion devices, is focused on wireless charging for small, sealed products. “Wireless charging is becoming essential infrastructure for body-worn and personal AI devices, and infrastructure only scales when it is built on global standards,” said Mike McCamon, Executive Director of the NFC Forum. “Our wireless charging work is focused on the compact, sealed form factors these products demand, and NuCurrent has been a very valuable contributor to that effort.”NuCurrent holds one of nine seats on the NFC Forum Board of Directors, and it is the only private company. The others are Apple, Google, Huawei, Identiv, Infineon, NXP, Sony, and STMicroelectronics. NuCurrent also helps write the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 standard. The technology ships today across NXP, Infineon, Renesas, and STMicroelectronics, so the same charging layer can go into a product no matter which chip is inside.About NuCurrent:NuCurrent designs and licenses wireless power technology for wearables, hearables, smart glasses, implants, and other devices. NuCurrent holds more than 410 patents across ten countries. Its technology and designs are in more than 500 million devices in mass production, certified in 79 countries. Customers include WHOOP, HP, Honeywell, Logitech, and EssilorLuxottica’s Nuance Audio. Learn more at nucurrent.com.Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.(1) Source: Wired and Wireless Technologies (WAWT), H1 2025 Wireless Charging Market Tracker. Dinesh Kithany, Founder and Chief Analyst.

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