NuCurrent Secures 200th Patent, Cementing Leadership in Wireless Power Innovation
We are not just keeping pace with the industry; we are driving it. Our team’s ingenuity and the strategic collaborations we’ve fostered are key to our sustained success.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuCurrent, a leader in wireless power solutions, is proud to announce the issuance of its 200th patent. This milestone underscores the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation and its mission to revolutionize the way electronic devices are powered and experienced.
— Alberto Peralta, CTO
“Our 200th patent is a testament to NuCurrent’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in wireless power technology,” said Jacob Babcock, CEO and Founder of NuCurrent. “From our beginnings at Northwestern University to becoming a global leader, our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance user experience and device performance has never wavered. This milestone not only reflects our past achievements but also sets the stage for our future innovations.”
**Transforming Industries with Proven Wireless Power**
NuCurrent’s extensive patent portfolio spans a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial equipment, and IoT. Each patent represents a step forward in the company’s mission to eliminate wires and physical connectors, creating more convenient, efficient, and reliable power solutions.
“Our patented technologies have been integral to the success of hundreds of millions of devices worldwide,” said Alberto Peralta, CTO of NuCurrent. “From the fastest charging Qi transmitters to industry-first through-metal wireless charging applications, our innovations are setting new standards across multiple industries.”
**Driving Market Growth and Innovation**
NuCurrent’s 200th patent arrives at a time of rapid growth and technological advancement. The company continues to lead in developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s high-tech landscape. This milestone enhances NuCurrent’s competitive edge, attracting new partners and solidifying existing relationships.
“Reaching this milestone demonstrates our capacity to continuously innovate and adapt,” said Peralta. “We are not just keeping pace with the industry; we are driving it. Our team’s ingenuity and the strategic collaborations we’ve fostered are key to our sustained success.”
**Celebrating Innovation and Looking Ahead**
To commemorate this achievement, NuCurrent will host a series of events, including a live webinar featuring industry experts and an in-depth blog series highlighting key patents and their impacts. These initiatives aim to engage and inspire the tech community, showcasing the potential of wireless power technology.
“Each patent in our portfolio is a story of ingenuity, collaboration, and relentless pursuit of excellence,” added Babcock. “As we celebrate this milestone, we also look forward to the future innovations that will emerge from our talented team and valued partners.”
**About NuCurrent**
NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies and other high-flying product developers with wireless power technologies and product integration expertise. Founded in 2009, the company has built an unparalleled portfolio of over 400 patents globally, supporting a wide array of applications from smartphones to medical devices. NuCurrent’s solutions are based on inductive and resonant wireless power transfer, offering convenience, safety, efficiency, and enhanced user experiences.
For more information, visit www.nucurrent.com or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.
