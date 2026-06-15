City of Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun is interviewed at the Homeland Defender exercise in Terre Haute, Indiana, June 9, 2026. Homeland Defender is a multi-agency exercise that simulates multiple disaster scenarios to promote and maintain interoperability among emergency responders. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco and Sgt. Skyler Schendt) Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:47 Category: Interviews Video ID: 1010894 VIRIN: 260609-Z-EA609-1013 Filename: DOD_111774078 Length: 00:05:10 Location: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Homeland Defender 2026 (Interviews), by SGT Skyler Schendt and SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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