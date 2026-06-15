Homeland Defender 2026 (Interviews)
City of Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun is interviewed at the Homeland Defender exercise in Terre Haute, Indiana, June 9, 2026. Homeland Defender is a multi-agency exercise that simulates multiple disaster scenarios to promote and maintain interoperability among emergency responders. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco and Sgt. Skyler Schendt)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 10:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1010894
|VIRIN:
|260609-Z-EA609-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_111774078
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US
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|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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