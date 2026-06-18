Camp Atterbury Hosts Junior ROTC and Lt. Gov Micah Beckwith [Image 6 of 10]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Junior ROTC Students exit a UH-60 Black Hawk after taking a ride around Camp Atterbury Wednesday, June 17, 2026, near Edinburgh, Indiana. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez). Date Taken: 06.17.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:35 Photo ID: 9760560 VIRIN: 260617-Z-DR049-1018 Resolution: 5801x3867 Size: 1.82 MB Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Atterbury Hosts Junior ROTC and Lt. Gov Micah Beckwith [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jonah Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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