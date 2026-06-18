Camp Atterbury Hosts Junior ROTC and Lt. Gov Micah Beckwith [Image 1 of 10]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith addresses high school students on the flight line during part of their Junior ROTC camp Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana. Beckwith praised the students for their patriotism and desire to be a part of American history through their service in the military. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez). Date Taken: 06.17.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:35 Photo ID: 9760521 VIRIN: 260617-Z-DR049-1001 Resolution: 5861x3907 Size: 949.35 KB Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Atterbury Hosts Junior ROTC and Lt. Gov Micah Beckwith [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jonah Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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