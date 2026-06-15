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Homeland Defender 2026 (B-Roll Package)

Members of the Indiana National Guard Reaction Force, 53rd Civil Support Team, Indiana Task Force 1, Indiana State Police, Slovakian Armed Forces, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package participate in Homeland Defender at Muscatatuck Training Center, near Butlerville, and Terre Haute, Indiana, June 8-11, 2026. Homeland Defender is a multi-agency exercise that simulates multiple disaster scenarios to promote and maintain interoperability among emergency responders. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 06.11.2026
Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:47
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1010877
VIRIN: 260611-Z-EA609-1013
Filename: DOD_111773835
Length: 00:07:11
Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US

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Homeland Defender 2026 (B-Roll Package)

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