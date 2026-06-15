Members of the Indiana National Guard Reaction Force, 53rd Civil Support Team, Indiana Task Force 1, Indiana State Police, Slovakian Armed Forces, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the 19th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package participate in Homeland Defender at Muscatatuck Training Center, near Butlerville, and Terre Haute, Indiana, June 8-11, 2026. Homeland Defender is a multi-agency exercise that simulates multiple disaster scenarios to promote and maintain interoperability among emergency responders. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco) VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:47 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1010877 VIRIN: 260611-Z-EA609-1013 Filename: DOD_111773835 Length: 00:07:11 Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 2 High-Res. Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Homeland Defender 2026 (B-Roll Package), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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