Indiana National Guard Capt. David Crouch, a nuclear medicine science officer, assigned to the 53rd Civil Support Team, is interviewed at the Homeland Defender exercise at Muscatatuck Training Center, near Butlerville, Indiana, June 9, 2026. Homeland Defender is a multi-agency exercise that simulates multiple disaster scenarios to promote and maintain interoperability among emergency responders. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco and Sgt. Skyler Schendt) Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:47 Category: Interviews Video ID: 1010892 VIRIN: 260608-Z-EA609-1010 Filename: DOD_111774069 Length: 00:07:01 Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Homeland Defender 2026 (Interviews), by SGT Skyler Schendt and SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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