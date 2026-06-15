AUSTIN – Texas Secretary of State John Scott today released the second installment of 'SOS 101,' a series of videos educating voters about election administration in Texas ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. In the video, Secretary Scott provides an overview of voting systems in Texas, and the processes for certifying and deploying voting machines for use in Texas elections. Secretary Scott also visits with Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff during her office's public logic and accuracy testing of voting machines held earlier this week.

"Today, you'll be learning about voting systems in Texas, including why we use them, how they are certified, and how laws and regulations in the State of Texas help ensure that your vote is secure," Secretary Scott says in the video.

"Here are a couple of key facts that you, as a Texas voter, should know when it comes to the Security of our voting systems: (1) voting machines in Texas are never connected to the internet; (2) only the software that our office certifies can be loaded on voting equipment; and (3) All voting machines in Texas are tested for logic and accuracy three times - twice before the election, and once immediately after the election."

"Today, we are conducting our logic and accuracy test for our voting machines, which is required by law to be conducted publicly before every election," Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff explains in the video.

"This just the first part of the public testing, we will do this again before we tally votes on Election Night, and then again after we tabulate the votes on Election Night. So we'll make sure that the system hasn't changed and that everything is still working and functioning as it should."

SOS 101: Voting Systems in Texas covers the following key topics:

1. Certification of Voting Systems

2. Key Facts on Security of Voting Machines

3. Public Logic & Accuracy Testing

Texas Election Code Sec. 129.023

The first test must be held publicly more than 48 hours before voting begins, and public notice of the test must be posted at least 48 hours in advance.

The county testing board - which includes representatives of political parties and members of the public - must agree on a test deck of ballots for which the results are already verified through a hand count.

The ballots included in the test deck must include votes for each candidate and proposition on the ballot, overvotes and undervotes, write-in votes and provisional votes.

The testing board votes the ballots on the electronic voting machines, recreating the choices from the original test deck.

The voted ballots are then tabulated, and the testing board meets to verify the results from the hand count and machine count are identical.

Voting machines can only be deployed in a Texas election after the test shows 100% accuracy.

4. Chain of Custody and Reconciliation Procedures

To read more about security procedures regarding Texas election systems, read our Election Security Best Practices Guide for county officials (PDF).

Learn more about Voting Systems in Texas.

###