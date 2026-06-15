Reminder from Secretary of State Nandita Berry: Early voting starts Monday for Texas Senate District 4 Special Election Runoff

July 24, 2014

Contact: Alicia Pierce or Jeff Hillery

512/ 463-5770

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Secretary of State Nandita Berry reminds voters in Senate District 4 that early voting starts Monday, July 28, and runs through Friday, Aug.1, for the Aug. 5 special election runoff to replace former state Senator Tommy Williams.

“During the early voting period, voters can cast ballots at any polling place in their county of registration, making the voting process more convenient,” said Secretary Berry. “Voters in Senate District 4 should remember to bring an approved photo ID to the polls.”

Photo identification is required in early voting and on Election Day to vote in person. To cast a ballot in person, voters should present one of the following approved forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License – issued by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Personal Identification Card – issued by DPS Texas Concealed Handgun License – issued by DPS United States Military Identification card containing the person’s photograph United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph United States Passport – issued by the U.S. government Election Identification Certificate

Anyone who does not have one of the first six forms of ID can apply for an Election Identification Certificate from a DPS driver license office for free.

Senate District 4 consists of all of Chambers and Jefferson Counties and parts of Galveston, Harris, and Montgomery Counties. Voters may determine if they live in Senate District 4 by consulting their voter registration card or looking up their address online at Who Represents Me.

Texans can stay up to date on election information by following the Secretary of State on Twitter and Instagram, as well as "liking" Vote Texas on Facebook.

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