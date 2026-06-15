Voters in HD120 special runoff election have additional ID options

July 24, 2016

Contact: Alicia Pierce or Mari Bergman

512-463-5770

AUSTIN, TX – As a result of a court order issued on Saturday, voters casting a ballot in the special runoff election for Texas House District 120 will have additional options for identifying themselves at the polls.

These provisions are temporary and apply only to this special runoff election.

If a voter does not have one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, a voter may vote provisionally and sign an affidavit attesting to the fact that the voter is the same person who personally appeared at the polling place, the voter is casting a ballot while voting in person, and the voter has a reasonable impediment which keeps the voter from obtaining an acceptable form of photo ID. Along with the affidavit, voters may present either a valid voter registration certificate or current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the name of the voter.

If a voter does not have one of those requested documents, the voter will need to provide their date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number as a part of the affidavit. Absent conclusive evidence of impersonation or an incomplete provisional ballot package, the provisional ballot shall be counted.

Only in-person voters without one of the seven forms of approved ID need to sign the affidavit in order to vote. The seven forms of approved photo ID are:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)



Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS



Texas personal identification card issued by DPS



Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS



United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph



United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph



United States passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than 60 days before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

Early voting in person for the HD 120 special runoff election begins on Monday, July 25, and ends on Friday, July 29. Election Day is August 2.

Previous to her resignation, HD 120 was represented by Ruth Jones McClendon. The district includes parts of Bexar County.

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