June Tax Delinquency Lists Updated

Minnesota Department of Revenue provides automatic translation for our website (revenue.state.mn.us) into Spanish, Somali, and Hmong, using Google Translate. Please remember, the English language version is considered the most accurate. In the event of a disagreement or discrepancy between the translation and the original English version of this website or any notice or disclaimer, the original version will prevail.

For more information about the automatic website translation visit, Translation Disclaimer.

Español | Hmong | Afsoomaali

El Departamento de Ingresos de Minnesota proporciona traducción automática de nuestro sitio web (revenue.state.mn.us) al español, somalí y hmong mediante Google Translate. Recuerde que la versión en inglés se considera la más precisa. En caso de desacuerdo o discrepancia entre la traducción y la versión original en inglés de este sitio web o cualquier aviso o exención de responsabilidad, prevalecerá la versión original.

Para más información sobre la traducción automática de sitios web, visite Descargo de responsabilidad de traducción.

Minnesota Department of Revenue muaj cov lus cia li (automatic) txhais rau hauv peb lub website (revenue.state.mn.us) los ua lub Spanish, Somali, thiab Hmoob, uas pev siv Google Translate. Thov nco ntsoov tias, cov lus Askiv (English) yog cov meej tshaj lawm. Yog thaum twg muaj kev tsis sib to taub lossis cov lus txhais tsis meej yuam kev thiab cov lus Askiv (English) hauv qhov website no lossis cov lus qhia lossis tsis lees paub ntawd, daim tseem tseem thiaj li nres tau xwb.

Yog xav paub ntxiv txog qhov cia li (automatic) lub website mus saib ntawm, Tsis Lees qhov Meej Ntawm cov Lus Txhais.

Minnesota Department of Revenue waxay bixisaa turjumaadda tooska ah ee websaydkeena (revenue.state.mn.us) iyadoona lagu turjumayo luuqadaha Isbaanish, Af-Somali, iyo Hmong, iyadoo la isticmaalayo Google Translate. Fadlan xasuusnoow, nooca luqadda Ingiriisiga ayaa loo arkaa kan ugu saxsan. Haddii ay dhacdo khilaaf ama farqi u dhexeeya tarjumaada iyo nooca Ingiriisiga orijinaalka ah ee websyadkan ama ogeysiis kasta ama afeef, nooca orijinaalka ah ayaa guulaysan doona.

Wixii macluumaad dheeraad ah oo ku saabsan tarjumaada tooska ah ee websaydka booqo, Afeef Turjumaada.