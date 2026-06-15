County Offices Closed for Juneteenth

​​Other than essential services, most Alachua County offices will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2026, in observance of Juneteenth.​

Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not be affected by the holiday. The Leveda Brown Environmental Park and Transfer Station and the Hazardous Waste Collection Center will remain open. The closures include the rural collection centers, which will resume their regular schedules on Saturday.

Alachua County Animal Resources will also be closed Friday, but will resume its regular schedule and reopen on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Animal Resources officers respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays, to matters affecting public safety and animals in immediate danger. Citizens should dial 911 to report such emergencies on Sundays, holidays, and between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. nightly.

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-283-2317 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.