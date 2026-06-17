Tax Collector’s Office Receives 2026 Sterling Sustained Excellence Award

This press release was published at the request of the Alachua County Tax Collector.

The Sterling Council has announced that the Alachua County Tax Collector’s Office, led by Tax Collector John Power, has been awarded the 2026 Sterling Sustained Excellence Award, recognizing the organization as one of the highest-performing public agencies in Florida and the southeast.

This prestigious honor is reserved for organizations that have previously earned a Sterling Award and have demonstrated multi-year, benchmark-level excellence in leadership, customer service, workforce engagement, operational effectiveness, and measurable results.

The award was presented at the 2026 Sterling Awards Banquet in Orlando, May 29, 2026, where leaders from across the region gathered to celebrate organizations that exemplify performance excellence and continuous improvement.

The tax collector’s office handles over 550,000 transactions annually via mail, online, and in-person office visits at three locations in the county. It collects over $597 million in property taxes and fees and distributes them to 25 taxing authorities that provide essential community services, including public schools, libraries, law enforcement, and fire rescue.

The office has become a statewide model for customer-centered service delivery, operational transparency, and continuous improvement. The organization has embedded innovation into its core operations, focused on data-driven performance management, strengthened employee development programs, and consistently delivered high-value results that benefit residents across Alachua County.

“Our workforce is the heart of this achievement,” said Tax Collector John Power. “This award reflects years of dedication by our team to serve our community with professionalism, compassion, and accountability. Sustained excellence is not about a single accomplishment; it’s about consistently doing the right things for our customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Learn more about the Alachua County Tax Collector's Office.

Learn more about the Florida Sterling Council.

For more information, contact Alachua County Tax Collector Executive Assistant Kyle Lindsey at 352-264-6914 or KLindsey@AlachuaCollector.com.

