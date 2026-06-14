MPD Makes Arrest in Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a burglary that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a burglary of an establishment. The suspect forcibly destroyed the patio door to gain entry into the establishment. Once inside, the suspect stole property and fled prior to officers arriving on the scene.

Later that day, Third District officers familiar with the case observed the suspect in the immediate area where the offense occurred. The suspect was arrested without incident.

As a result of the detectives' investigation, 32-year-old Kevin Freeman, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 26080025