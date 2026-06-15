Volusia County Corrections Builds Upon GED Program with New On-Site Testing Capability

Posted On: June 15, 2026

Volusia County’s Corrections Division is enhancing its existing GED preparation program by adding on-site testing, allowing eligible inmates to complete the certification process without having to leave the facility.

The Corrections Division has long offered GED preparation classes as part of its educational and reentry programming. However, inmates who completed coursework and were ready to take the GED exam had to be transported to Daytona State College for testing. The process required additional coordination and limited access for some academically prepared individuals who were unable to leave the facility for testing.

“Our division recognizes the value of education as part of the reentry process,” said Volusia County Corrections Director Joe DeMore. “Providing GED testing on-site removes a barrier that previously prevented some academically prepared inmates from completing the certification process and gives more individuals the opportunity to earn an important educational credential before returning to the community.”

Like other educational and reentry initiatives offered through the Corrections Division, the program is supported through the Inmate Welfare Fund, which is financed through inmate commissary purchases and helps fund services that benefit inmates.

The new on-site testing capability further reflects Volusia County’s commitment to providing meaningful reentry opportunities that help individuals build practical skills and educational credentials before returning to the community. It complements a range of existing programs offered through the division—including GED preparation, welding simulation training, forklift certification, and agricultural programming—designed to help inmates pursue employment opportunities, reduce the likelihood of reoffending, and successfully transition after release.