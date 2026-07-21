Habitat for Humanity, Volusia County Help Veterans Receive New Homes

Posted On: July 21, 2026

Four local veterans have a place to call home following the completion of four new houses on East Walts Avenue in DeLand, built through a partnership among West Volusia Habitat for Humanity, Volusia County's Community Services Department through its Volusia Values Veterans Program, and local businesses.

More than 100 well-wishers gathered July 15 for a home dedication ceremony celebrating the veterans as they received the keys to their new homes.

West Volusia Habitat for Humanity constructed the houses with assistance from the Volusia County Community Services Department. Veterans Services staff and community volunteers rolled up their sleeves to paint and landscape the properties in the weeks leading up to the dedication. The department's Community Assistance Division also helped put homeownership within reach, assisting the veterans who qualified with down payment assistance and other state and federal grant dollars administered by the division.

“When David Seilkop approached my team more than a year ago with this vision, we signed on as ground-floor partners,” said Brad Burbaugh, director of Volusia County Community Services. “Now look at the results for our community: four veteran families holding the keys to homes of their own.”

The project reflects the missions of both organizations. West Volusia Habitat for Humanity, an affiliate of the global nonprofit housing organization, envisions a world where everyone has a safe, comfortable place to live. Families and individuals in need of decent, affordable housing can apply for homeownership through the affiliate. The Volusia Values Veterans Program, known as V3P, connects veterans with county services, community partners and employment opportunities. To learn more, visit www.volusia.org/V3P.

For more information, contact David Seilkop, executive director of West Volusia Habitat for Humanity, at 386-748-4573 or David@wvhabitat.org; or Scott Olson, director of Volusia County Veterans Services, at 386-740-5102 or solson@volusia.org.