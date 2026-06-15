Crafter Software Announces CrafterCMS AI, the Open Source Agentic CMS for the Enterprise

CrafterCMS is an open source, agentic headless content management system

New release combines Spring AI, AI skills, vector search, MCP integrations, and AI-assisted authoring tools in a unified platform for the Agentic Enterprise.

As enterprises move from websites to intelligent experiences... the CMS evolves from a content repository into the knowledge, governance, and orchestration layer for AI.” — Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafter Software today announced the release of CrafterCMS AI, a major evolution of its content management platform designed to help organizations leverage and build AI-enabled content authoring experiences, AI-assisted CMS developer capabilities, and AI-powered digital experiences. The complete solution is the industry's first open source, Agentic CMS for the enterprise.

CrafterCMS AI extends the content platform's Git-based, API-first CMS architecture with a comprehensive set of artificial intelligence capabilities, including the Spring AI-based development framework, built-in vector search powered by OpenSearch, Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, AI-assisted authoring tools, and AI developer productivity features.

"As enterprises race to adopt AI, many are discovering that intelligence alone is not enough," said Mike Vertal, CEO of Crafter Software. "AI systems require trusted content, governance, security, version control, auditing and a reliable source of truth. CrafterCMS AI provides the deterministic foundation that enables organizations to safely and effectively deploy AI at scale."

AI-Enabled CMS Development

Built on Spring AI, CrafterCMS AI enables developers to create AI-powered applications, agents, assistants, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) solutions directly within authoring experiences, websites, portals, e-commerce and many other enterprise applications. Leveraging OpenSearch, CrafterCMS AI provides built-in vector search capabilities that support semantic search, knowledge retrieval, enterprise assistants, and conversational AI experiences without requiring additional infrastructure.

In addition, developer-focused AI skills accelerate implementation, migration, customization, and application development using modern AI coding assistants such as Cursor, Claude Code, and GitHub Copilot. Finally, CrafterCMS AI also includes dedicated MCP Server and MCP Client integrations, enabling organizations to securely connect content systems, AI agents, and enterprise tools.

AI-Assisted Content Authoring

Content authors can now leverage AI directly within Crafter Studio to accelerate content creation, optimization, translation, metadata generation, summarization, image creation, and editorial workflows while maintaining governance and human oversight.

The Crafter Studio AI Assistant brings AI capabilities directly into key authoring surfaces, including the Experience Builder for preview-based authoring, the form engine for content-type-specific assistance, and Project Tools for configuring agents, prompts, tools, scripts, and contextual knowledge. Authors and administrators can choose from multiple LLM providers—including OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Ollama, DeepSeek, and custom scriptable providers—as well as AI-powered image generation services.

Beyond content generation, the AI Assistant enables richer workflows through built-in CMS, HTTP, MCP, and scriptable tools, allowing AI to securely interact with content, enterprise systems, and external services. Organizations can also deploy autonomous assistants for scheduled server-side tasks and human workflows, while optional RTE integration brings AI-powered shortcuts directly into rich-text editing. The result is a flexible, enterprise-ready authoring environment where AI accelerates creativity and productivity, while humans remain firmly in control.

Built for the Agentic Enterprise

CrafterCMS AI is designed to support three emerging categories of enterprise AI initiatives:

- AI-assisted content authoring, editing and publishing workflows

- AI-powered CMS developer productivity

- AI-driven customer and employee experiences

The platform combines API-first headless content management with AI-first developer and content authoring tools into a single architecture that bridges deterministic enterprise systems with probabilistic AI systems.

"Every AI-powered application needs a trusted foundation," continued Vertal. "As enterprises move from websites to intelligent experiences and from applications to autonomous agents, the CMS evolves from a content repository into the knowledge, governance, and orchestration layer for AI. We call this the Agentic CMS, and CrafterCMS AI is built to power that future."

Availability

CrafterCMS AI is available immediately for both the open source community and enterprise customers and partners.

About Crafter Software

Crafter Software is the creator of CrafterCMS, an open source, headless CMS platform for enterprises building modern digital experiences. Organizations worldwide use CrafterCMS to power websites, e-commerce, customer portals, corporate intranets, mobile applications, and all types of content-driven systems requiring performance, scalability, security, and developer flexibility. For more information, visit craftercms.com.

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