CrafterQ Introduces AI Actions That Turn Website Conversations into Business Outcomes

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New AI Actions enable websites to intelligently capture leads and seamlessly escalate visitors to human teams.

CrafterQ agents can now help organizations convert visitor engagement into real business outcomes by capturing qualified leads and seamlessly routing to human teams when appropriate.” — Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterQ

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterQ today announced the availability of AI Actions for its AI chatbot platform for websites. AI Actions transform conversational AI from simply answering visitor questions into driving measurable business outcomes by enabling AI agents to intelligently capture leads and connect visitors with human teams when needed.

The initial release of AI Actions includes Lead Capture and Escalate to Human, with additional Actions planned for future releases.

Traditional website chatbots often rely on rigid conversation flows and hard-coded triggers. CrafterQ takes a different approach by allowing each Action to include natural-language instructions that help the AI determine when an Action should be presented based on the context of the conversation.

"Our vision has always been that website AI should do more than answer questions," said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterQ. "With AI Actions, CrafterQ agents can now help organizations convert visitor engagement into real business outcomes by capturing qualified leads and seamlessly routing to human teams when appropriate."

AI Actions Available Today:

- Lead Capture enables AI agents to collect visitor contact information through an inline conversational form when the AI determines a visitor is ready to engage. Captured leads are available in the CrafterQ Console, can be exported, or delivered directly to business systems through webhooks.

- Escalate to Human enables visitors to request assistance from a member of the organization's team without leaving the conversation. Organizations can receive email or webhook notifications containing the conversation transcript and a direct link to continue assisting the visitor.

Because Actions are AI-driven rather than rule-driven, organizations can configure guidance describing when an Action should be used instead of building complex decision trees or scripted chatbot flows.

Designed for Modern Website AI.

AI Actions complement CrafterQ's conversational AI platform, which helps organizations transform traditional websites into interactive experiences that answer questions, guide visitors toward outcomes, and now, take meaningful action during those conversations.

CrafterQ supports training AI agents on website content, documents, FAQs, and other knowledge sources, while providing enterprise capabilities including conversation analytics, source attribution, configurable guardrails, and white-label deployment.

AI Actions are available today on CrafterQ paid plans, with availability and per-agent limits based on subscription level.

To learn more about CrafterQ, visit crafterq.ai.

About CrafterQ

CrafterQ is an AI chatbot platform that transforms websites into conversational AI experiences. Organizations use CrafterQ to answer visitor questions, guide prospects toward business outcomes, reduce support workloads, and improve website engagement through AI-powered conversations. CrafterQ is developed by Crafter Software Corporation, the company that is also behind the AI-enabled enterprise headless content platform, CrafterCMS.

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