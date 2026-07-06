CrafterQ Named to the 2026 KMWorld AI 100

Conversational AI Agents for Business Websites, E-Commerce and Other Knowledge-Intensive Digital Experiences.

Recognition highlights CrafterQ's leadership in helping organizations transform websites into conversational AI experiences.

Enterprises of all sizes are rapidly moving beyond traditional websites toward conversational AI experiences that answer questions, guide visitors, and help customers achieve their goals.” — Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterQ

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterQ, the conversational AI platform for websites, e-commerce and other digital experiences, announced today that it has been named to the 2026 KMWorld AI 100, an annual list recognizing companies at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence to knowledge management, customer engagement, and enterprise information experiences.

Published by KMWorld, the AI 100 highlights organizations whose technologies are helping businesses improve how knowledge is created, managed, discovered, and delivered through artificial intelligence.

CrafterQ enables organizations to transform traditional websites into conversational AI experiences. Moving beyond website visitors or knowledge portal users having to navigate menus, search through results, or sift through documentation, CrafterQ allows users to ask questions in natural language and receive accurate, grounded answers based on an organization's own website content, documents, product information, and knowledge bases.

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants that rely primarily on public information, CrafterQ is designed specifically for enterprise websites, e-commerce and other knowledge-intensive digital experiences. The platform employs proprietary AI techniques to maximize answer accuracy, relevance, and engagement while grounding every conversation in an organization's own trusted content. The result is a conversational experience that reflects the organization's knowledge, brand, and business objectives.

"Being recognized in the KMWorld AI 100 is a tremendous honor," said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterQ. "Enterprises of all sizes are rapidly moving beyond traditional websites toward conversational experiences that answer questions, guide visitors, and help customers achieve their goals. We believe conversational AI will become a standard capability of modern web experiences, and we're proud that CrafterQ is helping lead that transformation."

The recognition follows continued momentum for CrafterQ, including customer deployments across corporate websites, e-commerce, customer support, B2B and SaaS sites, marketing agencies, sports and entertainment, heath and wellness, financial services, among many others. Organizations are using the platform to improve customer engagement, reduce support costs, increase e-commerce sales, reduce website bounce rates while increasing site engagement, and make complex information instantly accessible through conversation.

In conjunction with the AI 100 announcement, Vertal also contributed his perspective on the future of AI-powered knowledge experiences in a featured KMWorld executive commentary, discussing how conversational interfaces are reshaping the way organizations connect people with information.

"Knowledge has traditionally been organized for websites," Vertal added. "Today, people increasingly expect knowledge to be organized for conversation. That's the shift we're building for."

The complete 2026 KMWorld AI 100 can be viewed on the KMWorld website.

About CrafterQ

CrafterQ transforms websites, documentation, and knowledge bases into conversational AI experiences that engage visitors, answer questions, guide decisions, sell products and automate customer support. Organizations can train AI agents on their own content and deploy them across websites and digital channels in minutes. CrafterQ combines enterprise-grade security, configurable AI guardrails, and advanced analytics to deliver accurate, trustworthy AI experiences for businesses of all sizes. Both SaaS and privately-hosted enterprise deployments are now available.

Learn more at crafterq.ai.

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