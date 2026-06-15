Drummond Certifies 10 B2B Solutions in Second Quarter of 2026 for AS2 Interoperability

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond, a trusted interoperability testing and certification leader in the health IT and commerce sectors, today announced the successful completion of the AS2 Interoperability Certification test event (AS2-2Q26). The AS2 protocol underpins business-to business (B2B) data exchange, enabling gateways to connect, transmit, and respond to messages securely and reliably across trading relationships.Eight (8) global AS2 software vendors submitted ten (10) AS2 products for automated full-matrix interoperability group testing facilitated by Drummond's proprietary InSitu testing platform. Participating companies included Amazon Web Services, Axway, CData Software, Cleo, DXC Technology, Fortra GoAnywhere, Kiteworks, and /n software, Inc. All ten products achieved Drummond Certification."B2B data exchange is only as strong as the weakest link in the trading network, and AS2-2Q26 demonstrates that vendors understand that responsibility," said Patrick Paschall, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader at Drummond Group. "Certification gives organizations an objective measure of which solutions are built to that standard,” he added. Additional details are available in the AS2-2Q26 Final Report. The testing event validated each product's ability to send and receive defined AS2 messages, confirming proper message structure, security controls, payload integrity, and MDN responses. The test covered signatures, encryption, HTTP and HTTPS transports, multiple receipt types, compression, and realistic payload formats. Products were also assessed on their ability to detect corrupted messages and issue correct MDN error statuses.Optional profile testing was available for AES, AS2 Reliability, AS2 Restart, Filename Preservation, Multiple Attachments, Certificate Exchange Messaging, SHA2, Basic Authentication over SSL, and Chunked Transfer Encoding. These profiles address stronger security configurations, complex payload handling, and automated certificate management under established IETF standards.Every product successfully completed full matrix tests without errors in the final certification run, closing out a ten-week test cycle. Drummond's InSitu platform confirmed payload integrity across all submissions using CRC checks.The AS2-2Q26 Test Event Final Report and all related Drummond Certified products are available on the Drummond website: https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products/b2b-interoperability/ The next AS2 test event, AS2-4Q26, will begin in September 2026. Software vendors interested in participating in AS2-4Q26, or in testing optional profiles including Advanced Algorithms, Authenticate, AS2 Restart, or AS2 Reliability, are encouraged to register in advance: register here. About DrummondFor over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. Founded on B2B supply chain interoperability testing, Drummond is now a trusted leader in ONC Health IT and EPCS testing and certification, with global expertise spanning compliance, FHIR interoperability,and cybersecurity for highly regulated sectors including healthcare, finance, and supply chain. Drummond provides expert testing, certification, compliance audits, security assessments, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including HIPAA, MARS-E, FDA CFR 21 Part 11, PCI DSS,FTC Safeguards, AS2/AS4 and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.

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