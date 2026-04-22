Hicomply and Drummond Partner to Support North American Compliance Validation

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond Group, LLC, and Hicomply Ltd. today announced a partnership that gives Hicomply customers access to independent compliance audit and security assessment services. Organizations that have built and managed their compliance programs on Hicomply's platform can now engage Drummond for third-party audit and certification across SOC 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, as well as NIST risk assessments and penetration testing.Hicomply's platform helps organizations automate evidence collection, risk management, and audit preparation across a broad range of compliance frameworks. For customers approaching readiness, independent third-party validation is the next step regulated markets and enterprise buyers require. Drummond has conducted compliance audits and security assessments in regulated industries for more than 25 years, providing the impartial verification organizations need to demonstrate their programs hold up in practice."North America is a key growth market, but it's also one where organizations are expected to demonstrate strong security and governance from day one," said Mark Edgeworth, CEO of Hicomply. "Drummond’s independent audit expertise gives our customers a trusted resource to move from preparation to validation more efficiently and grow with confidence.”"Hicomply's platform helps organizations build and manage compliance efficiently. Drummond adds a layer of independent verification that strengthens trust and accountability," said Samuel Hinson, Compliance & Cybersecurity Leader at Drummond. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to giving organizations a complete compliance experience, from readiness to validation, in a market that increasingly demands evidence-backed assurance."About HicomplyHicomply transforms information security management with its innovative ISMS platform, enabling businesses to effortlessly achieve and maintain critical certifications like ISO 27001 and SOC 2. Its SaaS solution automates compliance processes, reducing time and costs while enhancing data protection. Trusted by thousands of users, Hicomply empowers organizations to secure their data, win more business, and grow with confidence.About DrummondFounded in 1999, Drummond is an independent firm providing compliance and conformance testing and certification, as well as security assessment services to regulated industries. Drummond's expert-led assessments serve organizations across healthcare, financial services, life sciences, retail, technology, and manufacturing, providing independent verification their markets and regulators require. With deep experience in complex regulatory frameworks, Drummond helps clients navigate evolving requirements confidently and efficiently. Learn more at https://www.drummondgroup.com/

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