THE EU FAB 6 LAUNCHES 'WINE SOUND'

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The sound of wine becomes music: the first album inspired by the production of Vini d’Abruzzo is now online

ROMA, ITALY, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The campaign “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” presents Wine Sound, a creative project that transforms the wine production process into music and images. From today, the album is available on the main streaming platforms – including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon and YouTube – bringing online an immersive sound experience that deserves to be listened to far beyond the world of wine.Listen to the album on Spotify: https://bit.ly/4qW9NGL Watch the short film on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UR1KqdCDtSw Not a simple soundtrack, but a true artistic project: 10 original tracks created from the recording of the authentic sounds of viticulture and winemaking. From the wind among the vine rows to the pruning shears during the harvest, from the rhythm of fermentation to the silence of ageing, through to the sound of the bottle being opened and the final toast. Each phase becomes rhythm, atmosphere, composition and narration.The recordings were made in Abruzzo, among vineyards and wineries of the territory, on the initiative of the Consorzio Tutela Vini d’Abruzzo. The Abruzzo winegrowing landscape, with its rhythms, gestures and resonances, became the beating heart of the album, inspired by Vini d’Abruzzo and their deep connection with their territory of origin.In parallel with the music production, a 25-minute short film was created to visually narrate the same production phases. The highly evocative images interact with the tracks in an immersive experience that brings together sound, territory and contemporary wine culture.The creative direction is by Blancdenoir Communication Agency, which developed a concept capable of going beyond the traditional codes of wine communication, transforming production into an artistic language. Wine Sound was conceived as a tool to bring consumers closer to the values of origin, quality and authenticity, through a universal channel: music.“Wine Sound represents a new and contemporary way of telling the story of our territory and the wines of Abruzzo,” said Alessandro Nicodemi, President of the Consorzio Tutela Vini d’Abruzzo. “Through the language of music, we have succeeded in transforming the sounds of viticulture and winemaking into an emotional experience capable of bringing the public closer to wine culture, showing how our territory can become a source of inspiration not only for wine, but also for art.”The album and short film are available online and may also be used in wine shops and specialised points of sale, accompanying tastings with a multisensory experience. But Wine Sound is not intended only to accompany: it is an invitation to listen to wine in a new way, to experience the territory through sound, to become involved in a story that brings together tradition and contemporary languages.With this project, “The EU Fab 6” broadens its narrative of certified European excellences, enhancing in particular the winegrowing heritage of Abruzzo and demonstrating how wine can become not only an expression of quality and territory, but also a cultural inspiration capable of speaking to a broad and diverse audience.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

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