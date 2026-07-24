THE EU FAB 6 EXPLORES NEW SUMMER OCCASIONS FOR EUROPEAN GI PRODUCTS

Summer guide Group pic

A new seasonal guide highlights how European PDO and PGI wines and deli meats fit lighter, more informal and convivial summer moments

ROMA, ITALY, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 2026 - As summer brings a shift towards lighter, more relaxed and convivial ways of eating and drinking, The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe launches a new seasonal guide exploring how European GI products can naturally fit these evolving consumption moments. Designed for consumers looking for quality, versatility and authenticity, the guide offers a contemporary perspective on how European PDO and PGI wines and deli meats can move easily from more traditional settings into informal summer occasions.From terrace aperitifs and outdoor lunches to casual sharing moments and easy summer entertaining, the new guide shows how certified European products can adapt to the season without losing the strong connection to craftsmanship and tradition that defines them. Rather than focusing on formal dining rituals, the content highlights more spontaneous and flexible occasions, where quality products can be enjoyed in a way that feels both accessible and contemporary.At the heart of the guide are the wines and deli meats promoted by The EU Fab 6 campaign. Abruzzo PDO wines such as Trebbiano d’Abruzzo PDO or Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo PDO, the PDO wines of the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac region, and Garnacha PDO wines such as Terra Alta PDO and Cariñena PDO offer a broad range of styles suited to summer’s more informal moments, from fresh aperitif occasions to food-friendly pairings for shared meals. Alongside them, products such as Mortadella Bologna PGI, Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO and Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI show how European deli meats can also find a place in lighter seasonal consumption, whether served as part of a sharing board, a relaxed lunch or a simple outdoor gathering.The new seasonal guide is now available on the project website at https://theeufab6.eu/en/event/new-summer-occasions-to-discover-european-pdo-and-pgi-wines-and-deli-meats/ , offering consumers fresh inspiration for bringing European GI wines and deli meats into their summer tables and social occasions.By launching this new guide, the campaign reflects a broader evolution in the way consumers approach food and wine during the warmer months. Summer increasingly encourages occasions that are less structured, more social and more versatile, and in this context European GI products reveal their ability to respond to contemporary habits while maintaining the guarantees of quality and authenticity associated with the PDO and PGI system.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

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