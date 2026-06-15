Ezassi Turns Its Research Service Into Always-On Alerts

Ezassi launches Tracking & Signals: AI continuously monitors 360M+ records and alerts teams to meaningful changes, while experts define what matters and decide.

With Tracking & Signals, AI does what it does best — watch everything, continuously — and people do what they do best — decide what matters. The advantage was never using AI. It is knowing when to.” — David R. Jones, Ph.D. Chief Research Officer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezassi, an innovation intelligence company, today introduced Tracking & Signals — a capability that extends its research service well past the delivered report. The finished report is accurate the day it lands — and out of date soon after. Ezassi now turns that same intelligence into continuous alerts. Teams can pull the pertinent details from any report written by any analyst, set up tracking, define what a meaningful change looks like on their own terms, and be signaled the moment that threshold is met.

Most technology intelligence arrives too late. The way most organizations run competitive and technology research is project-driven: a question surfaces, a search runs, and a report is produced. That model captures only what has already happened, often long after the fact. A competitor’s patent filed six months ago may already be granted and licensed by the time anyone thinks to look again.

Report delivery becomes the starting line, not the finish line

Tracking & Signals treats a delivered report as the beginning of the work rather than its end. Once a report is delivered, the key entities it surfaced — the competitors, startups, technologies, subject matter experts, and regulatory developments — become live tracking profiles. The intelligence keeps working. When a new activity matching those profiles appears, the platform sends a signal; when nothing changes, the team hears nothing.

Clients define the signal — and the threshold that triggers it

What counts as a meaningful change is a human judgment, and Ezassi keeps it that way. Each potential signal is scored on two independent scales — how strong the underlying evidence is, and how soon it is likely to matter — but the client sets the rubric: the threshold a development must cross before it is worth an interruption. The expert defines what “material” means; the AI then enforces that definition tirelessly, across every record, every day.

AI Does the Watching. People Do the Deciding.

The capability rests on a deliberate division of labor. AI is tireless and indifferent to scale, so it takes the jobs that defeat people: scanning more than 360 million primary-source records and the open web continuously, catching the patent filed overnight in another time zone, never missing the grant award buried deep in a registry. People are good at what AI is not — judgment, context, and knowing which of a hundred developments actually changes the plan — so that is the work they keep.

When a signal crosses the threshold, automated workflows carry the pertinent details to the right person — into an AI synthesis session for a grounded first pass, into the innovation pipeline for a stage-gate decision, or to a named owner. Every synthesis is grounded in the actual records and reviewed by an Ezassi expert before it counts as an answer.

Run one report. Track one entity. Share it across the whole team.

Signals are built to be shared. A single report can seed tracking on one company or technology, and the resulting signals distribute across an entire team — turning one analyst’s work into shared, living intelligence rather than a static document in an inbox. Monitoring also runs as a standalone capability and does not require a report first.

Tracking & Signals at a glance

• Research that keeps working — pulls the pertinent details from any analyst’s report and turns them into continuous monitoring after delivery.

• Your rubric, your threshold — define what counts as a meaningful change; alerts fire only when that threshold is met.

• AI does the watching — agents scan 360M+ records and the open web continuously, catching what no team could ever check by hand.

• People do the deciding — your experts define what matters and make the call; AI serves judgment, it does not replace it.

• Automated routing — workflows send the right detail to the right person, into AI synthesis or straight to the innovation pipeline.

• Built to share — run one report, track one entity, share signals across your team.

• Five profile types — Competitor, Startup, Technology, Subject Matter Expert, and Regulatory — each watching a different dimension of your landscape.

“The mistake is treating AI as the product. It isn’t. The product is judgment — knowing which work belongs to a machine and which belongs to a person. We let AI do the watching, because it never tires and never misses a filing. We keep the decision-making with our experts, because knowing what actually matters is what they are uniquely good at,” said Jennifer Creech, Chief Executive Officer of Ezassi.

“Clients tell us what ‘important’ means to them, and that definition is the most human part of the whole system. From there, the agents handle the relentless part — watching everything all the time — and the workflows put the right development in front of the right person at the right moment. It is human judgment scaled by machines, not replaced by them,” said Matthew Heim, Chief Revenue Officer of Ezassi.

Tracking & Signals is available now. To see it applied to your own focus areas, book a demo at ezassi.com/request-a-meeting/.

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