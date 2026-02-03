Sustainable Swine Resources Launches SSR Innovation Challenge to Unlock New High-Value Uses for Porcine Co-Products

Crowdsourcing competition opens February 3, 2026, inviting researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to submit scalable commercialization ideas

This challenge unlocks hidden value—turning porcine co-products into premium, scalable applications that deliver sustainability and market opportunity.” — David R. Jones, Ph.D. Chief Research Officer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Swine Resources (SSR), a subsidiary of Johnsonville LLC, today announced the launch of the SSR Innovation Challenge, a crowdsourcing competition designed to generate new ideas and commercialization pathways that transform underutilized porcine co-products into high-value applications across multiple industries. The challenge officially opens February 3, 2026, with submissions accepted through April 3, 2026.

Porcine co-products—such as blood, bone, hides/skins, organs, tissue, and fat—are traditionally routed into low-value commodity streams despite containing compounds with strong potential for premium market applications. Through this challenge, SSR is seeking innovative concepts that identify practical, scalable uses for these co-products and support the development of new markets that advance sustainability and long-term economic value.

“Innovation often begins by looking at what already exists in a new way,” said [Spokesperson Name, Title] at SSR. “The SSR Innovation Challenge is an open invitation to innovators and researchers to bring forward bold, scalable ideas that can unlock new value from co-products and help build the future of sustainable, high-impact commercialization.”

Challenge Details

The SSR Innovation Challenge is open to innovators across academia, startups, research organizations, and industry. Submissions will be evaluated based on several criteria, including:

• Commercialization and monetization potential

• Scalability and feasibility

• Regulatory viability

• Sustainability and environmental impact

• Novelty and innovation

The competition includes multiple phases:

• Challenge Launch: February 3, 2026

• Submission Window: February 3 – April 3, 2026

• First Round Awards: Top five submissions receive $1,000 each

• Final Round Awards: Final winner(s) eligible for up to $10,000 through pitch enhancement support

Who Should Participate

SSR encourages submissions from individuals and teams with expertise in areas such as:

• Biotechnology and bio-based products

• Advanced materials and manufacturing

• Medical devices and health-related applications

• Functional foods and nutrition

• Sustainability-driven commercialization models

Participants are invited to propose end-use concepts, processing innovations, market strategies, or business models that elevate co-products into premium solutions with real-world viability.

How to Register

Challenge guidelines, eligibility requirements, and submission instructions are available online.

Register and learn more: https://ssr-innovation.com

About Sustainable Swine Resources (SSR)

Sustainable Swine Resources (SSR), a subsidiary of Johnsonville LLC, is committed to developing innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance the value of swine-derived resources. SSR focuses on advancing new market opportunities and applications for co-products through innovation, research collaboration, and commercialization partnerships.

