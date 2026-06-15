actiTIME Launches Visual Layer for Project Time Tracking

actiTIME Product Release

actiTIME turns project time tracking visual in its June release and earns High Performer recognition on G2.

TORONTO, CANADA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- actiTIME shipped a new release on June 13, continuing its focus on making project time tracking easier for the teams that use it. The update adds a visual layer to time tracking: hours that used to show as totals now have a live indicator per day.The release is part of a consistent direction actiTIME has followed across more than two decades of building project time tracking software . Used by teams in over 130 countries, the company has stayed focused on one question: what makes time tracking genuinely useful for the people doing it?"The time tracking industry has a trust problem. Most tools are built for employers who want to know what their teams are up to. We took a different view: if you give people a tool they actually want to use, and explain that the data they enter goes toward planning better projects rather than judging their performance, they engage with it differently. The hours tracked are more accurate. The data is more useful. That's the only kind of time tracking we know how to build," said Arina Katrycheva, Chief Marketing Officer at actiTIME.The G2 Summer 2026 Reports show how that approach lands with real users. actiTIME earned High Performer status across multiple categories, including Time Tracking and Project Management, based on reviews from verified users across a wide range of industries. Teams in different fields, running different kinds of projects, chose to trust their time tracking to actiTIME, and said so."Being included in a G2 Report is more than a badge — it's proof that a product is delivering meaningful impact for real customers," said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. "Congratulations to actiTIME for earning this recognition through the authentic voice of their users."

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