5 Trends Redefining Leave Management in Hybrid and Remote Teams: actiPLANS Releases 2026 Research

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Most leave policies weren't built for remote work. New actiPLANS research based on 300+ organizations shows what needs to change in 2026.

Leave management in hybrid teams has become a compliance and operational challenge all at once, this research documents what needs to change and how the highest-performing teams are already adapting.” — Arina Katrycheva

TORONTO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Study of 300+ organizations reveals a growing gap between leave policies and how hybrid teams actually operate.actiPLANS has published new research on how hybrid and remote organizations manage employee leave in 2026. The study, titled " Leave Management in Hybrid and Remote Teams ," is based on a survey of more than 300 organizations and a policy review of 16 companies including GitLab, Microsoft, and PostHog.The central finding: most leave policies were designed for co-located teams and have not kept pace with hybrid and remote work. The research documents a widening gap between written policies and day-to-day operations, with consequences for compliance, retention, and team capacity planning.Key findings from the research include:- 85% of surveyed companies have a defined leave policy, but only 40% have real-time visibility into team availability.- 64% of hybrid workers check work communications during leave when disconnection policies rely on cultural norms rather than enforced rules.- Employees under unlimited PTO policies take 14% fewer days off compared to those with accrual-based plans.- 76% of organizations offering flexible leave options report higher employee retention.- Companies with structured flexible leave policies achieved 12% annual revenue growth between 2019 and 2024, compared to 7% for companies with rigid policies.The report identifies five trends that are changing how hybrid and remote organizations approach leave management — spanning policy design, cross-border compliance, retention strategy, approval workflows, and operational tooling. Each trend is supported by benchmarks, named company examples, and a strategic playbook.The study draws on data from organizations across technology (45%), professional services (30%), and the public sector (15%), with representation from North America, EMEA, and APAC. Company sizes range from mid-market (50–500 employees) to enterprise (1,000+). Policy details were validated against public handbooks and collective bargaining agreements as of February 2026.The full report is available for download at actiPLANS website

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