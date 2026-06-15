Innowise recognised among CRN’s leading solution providers for 2026

Innowise has been named to CRN’s 2026 Solution Provider 500 list, joining some of the most recognised names in global technology and consulting.

Being named to CRN’s Solution Provider 500 is a fantastic moment for us. But more than anything, it reflects the day-to-day work our engineers, consultants, and delivery teams put in with clients.” — Dmitry Nazaverich, Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Published by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company , the CRN’s 2026 Solution Provider 500 list ranks companies by revenue and gives a good snapshot of the firms helping businesses get more from the technology they use every day. This year, that story is closely tied to AI, agentic AI, supply chain pressure, and the growing need for tech partners who can make complex ideas work in practice.For Innowise , the recognition is a strong sign that its practical, engineering-first approach is landing well with clients across fintech, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail, telecommunications, and professional services.About the CRN Solution Provider 500The Solution Provider 500 is one of the channel industry’s most recognised rankings, which recognises some of the leading solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants with operations in North America.It brings together companies that help organisations choose the right technologies, join up complex systems, and turn digital plans into something that actually works outside the meeting room.In 2026, Innowise appears alongside some of the most prominent names in global technology and consulting, including Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services, NTT Data, Capgemini, CDW, Cognizant, IBM Consulting, Infosys, and World Wide Technology.About InnowiseFounded in 2007, Innowise is an international IT consulting and software development company delivering custom digital solutions for startups, mid-sized businesses, and enterprises.Its teams cover software engineering, AI and machine learning, cloud development, data analytics, cybersecurity, DevOps, product design, enterprise automation, and IT staff augmentation.The company backs that delivery with recognised standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and ISO 13485, alongside specialist certifications across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, project management, and QA.Its inclusion in CRN’s 2026 Solution Provider 500 adds to Innowise’s growing reputation as a technology partner for companies that want straight answers, solid delivery, and software that genuinely pulls its weight.

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