Innowise, Vidda, and 2Hero Co-Host Learning Program Generation Hackathon 2026

Hackathon 2026 Hosts

Innowise, Vidda, and 2Hero host a Stockholm Hackathon (May 20–21, 2026) to build AI-driven, human-validated compliance training solutions.

This hackathon is an opportunity to bring together developers, compliance leaders, and our technology partners to build practical tools for a complex field.” — Dmitry Nazarevich, CTO at Innowise

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 20–21, 2026, Innowise is co-hosting the Learning Program Generation Hackathon 2026 together with Vidda, 2Hero, and Chas Academy, bringing developers, executives, and technology experts together to explore how AI can accelerate compliance training innovation. The event will take place in Stockholm and will challenge participants to build an AI-powered, human-in-the-loop pipeline for generating customized training programs based on regulatory requirements.About the Learning Program Generation Hackathon 2026Innowise is participating as a co-host of Hackathon 2026, organized in collaboration with Vidda and 2Hero. The event is designed to bring together developers, compliance experts, and executive jury members to address a practical challenge at the intersection of AI, regulatory technology, financial crime prevention, and education technology.The hackathon focuses on a practical question: how can AI help transform dense regulatory requirements into relevant, role-specific learning programs? Participants will be asked to design a workflow where AI supports the most time-consuming parts of training program creation, while human experts remain responsible for validation, refinement, and final approval. This approach reflects a growing need for solutions that combine the speed of automation with the reliability of expert judgment.For participating developers, the event is also a hands-on opportunity to deepen applied AI skills in a complex business domain. Teams will work with concepts such as AI workflow orchestration, regulatory context management, and automated evaluation mechanisms that help assess the quality and consistency of generated outputs.Registration for the Learning Program Generation Hackathon 2026 is now open. To join the event, developers are invited to apply through the official event page and take part in building an AI-powered solution that could help shape the future of regulatory training.“AI has enormous potential to reshape how organizations approach regulatory training, but the most valuable solutions will be the ones that combine automation with expert human oversight”, says Dmitry Nazarevich, CTO at Innowise. “This hackathon is an opportunity to bring together developers, compliance leaders, and our technology partners to build practical tools for a complex field. At Innowise, we are excited to contribute our engineering expertise and help turn ambitious ideas into working solutions.”About InnowiseInnowise is a software development and IT outstaffing company that helps businesses build, scale, and modernize digital products since 2007. The company provides end-to-end engineering services, including custom software development, dedicated development teams, AI and machine learning solutions, cloud engineering, data analytics, enterprise software development, and digital transformation consulting.

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