London iGaming RegCom 2026 Unites the Industry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As regulatory pressures and the cost of compliance continue to rise, industry leaders are facing increasingly complex decisions around growth, player protection and long-term sustainability. Amid this period of transformation, the inaugural edition of London iGaming RegCom , taking place on 29 – 30 June 2026, arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry.The summit will begin with an exclusive networking evening in Notting Hill, London, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with industry peers in a relaxed setting before the conference. On Day Two, delegates will meet at the Hilton London Kensington for a full day of discussions on the latest regulatory developments, operational challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry.Latest Developments in the UK Gambling LandscapeThe UK gambling industry continues to navigate a period of significant regulatory change, including the increase in Remote Gaming Duty from 21% to 40%, the introduction of frictionless financial risk checks, online slot stake limits and stricter promotional requirements. As operators adapt to these changes, compliance, sustainability and responsible growth remain at the forefront of industry discussions.As the industry faces one of its most significant periods of regulatory change in recent years, London iGaming RegCom 2026 offers a forum for industry stakeholders to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and developments shaping the future of gaming.Ahead of the summit, speakers reflected on some of the most pressing topics facing the industry today.Barry Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Solas ComplianceBarry will join the discussion on Compliance vs Growth: Can Marketing, Product and Regulation Truly Co-Exist? When asked how organisations can balance commercial objectives with compliance requirements, Barry commented:"I think the mistake many organisations make is treating growth and compliance as competing objectives. In reality, the most successful businesses understand that they're interconnected."Sharing his thoughts on whether compliance is still viewed as a barrier to growth, he noted:"Thanks to AI, we are in a transition period. The ‘How do we get this past compliance?’ question is flipped to asking, 'How do we build compliance into the process so we can move faster with confidence?’"Commenting on the importance of industry collaboration, Barry added:"Events like London iGaming RegCom are valuable because they bring together every part of the ecosystem to discuss the same challenges from different perspectives, creating opportunities to learn, collaborate and shape best practice. The quality of the conversations, insights and connections makes it a must-attend event."Christina Thakor-Rankin, Principal Consultant, 1710 GamingChristina, participating in the discussion on Prediction Markets & New Betting Models: Regulatory Blind Spots or the Next Big Disruption?, commented:"Prediction markets are a clever way of exploring a regulatory silence or gap, much like daily fantasy sports did."Discussing the relationship between innovation and regulation, she noted:"There will always be a perceived crossed line due to innovation and tech moving faster than laws and regulations."Reflecting on the value of industry events such as London iGaming RegCom, Christina added:"The way events are these days (multiple tracks and bigger expo floors), it's almost impossible to have deep, focused discussions about key topics. Boutique-style events like this offer a dedicated space and time to do this."Margarita Cruz, Director & Founder, Diamond28 Consulting LimitedMargarita will contribute to the discussion on Responsible Gaming: Balancing Player Protection, Product Design and Commercial Performance. Sharing her perspective on the relationship between responsible gaming and business success, Margarita commented:"Responsible gaming and commercial performance should go hand in hand. Operators that invest in player protection, early intervention, and data-driven engagement build greater trust, stronger retention, and a more sustainable business for the long term."Discussing the role of product design in supporting safer gambling outcomes, she noted:"Product design is central to safer gambling. By combining transparency, player controls, and AI-driven insights, operators can create engaging experiences while encouraging responsible play."Reflecting on the importance of industry collaboration and dialogue, Margarita added:"London iGaming RegCom provides a valuable platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, discuss regulatory developments, and collaborate on the future of responsible and sustainable gaming."Mark Potter, Founder, Mark Potter Consulting LtdMark will join the discussion on Responsible Gaming: Balancing Player Protection, Product Design and Commercial Performance. Sharing his perspective on the evolving responsible gaming landscape, Mark commented:"Operators are under more scrutiny than ever, with social responsibility, AML, and financial risk all serving as key metrics within compliance. Alongside safer gambling messaging, I also feel that 2 other vital components of creating a sustainable consumer base, which often get overlooked, are financial and betting literacy."Discussing the role technology can play in supporting safer gambling outcomes, he noted:"The tech that would best complement the profiling, in my opinion, is a consumer-focused solution that emphasizes early education and prevention, allowing bettors to better understand and get a feel for their own usage and behaviours. If we can combine behavioural profiling from operators with consumer-focused solutions to promote responsible play, we can create a truly sustainable betting industry."Highlighting the importance of industry collaboration and dialogue, Mark added:"With regulatory sanctions, campaigning, taxation increases and remaining questions around a new white paper and statutory levy, there needs to be more coming together and sensible dialogue from all stakeholders to find a positive way forward for the industry. Events like this, and bringing people together, can only help with this."These insights highlight the importance of collaboration, innovation and balanced regulation as the industry continues to evolve. Such conversations, and many more, will take centre stage at London iGaming RegCom as stakeholders come together to address the opportunities shaping the future of gaming.Be Part of the ConversationWith only three weeks to go, now is the ideal time to secure a seat. Join industry leaders and decision-makers for two days of productive networking, practical discussions and the opportunity to build lasting industry connections.Register today: https://www.eventus-international.com/london-regcom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.