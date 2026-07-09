Blockchain Life Returns to Dubai, Featuring the Debut of AI Future

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 1–2, 2026, Blockchain Life 2026 returns to Dubai for one of the world’s largest gatherings focused on Web3, cryptocurrency, mining, and AI.The event will bring together 15,000+ attendees from 130+ countries, 200+ world-class speakers, 200+ booths at the expo, 3 dedicated stages, and the debut of AI Future - a brand-new track exploring the next generation of AI.Why attend Blockchain LifeA full week of high-impact networking with the industry’s biggest names: 2 days of the Blockchain Life Forum, hundreds of side events, exclusive business & private meetups, and the Formula 1 Grand Prix Finale.200+ industry-leading speakers, including crypto whales, founders and C-level executives from top exchanges and leading Web3 projects, prominent investors, Tier 1 funds, AI innovators, and legendary traders.200+ leading companies at one of the industry’s largest expos - from major crypto exchanges and mining firms to Web3 pioneers, AI developers, and cutting-edge startups.The Debut of AI Future, a dedicated Forum exploring the future of AI, emerging trends, breakthrough robotics, and the convergence of AI, blockchain, and business.The legendary Blockchain Life Afterparty at one of the world’s premier nightclubs, featuring a globally recognised headlining artist.Startup Pitch & Blockchain Life Awards, where promising startups gain exposure and the industry’s leading companies are recognized for their achievements.Book at the early bird price and save 10% on your ticket with promo code: kdwire

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