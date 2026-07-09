BMAG Brings a Full Trading Card Expo to Bitcoin Asia 2026

HONG KONG, CHINA, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMAG (Bitcoin Museum and Art Gallery) will debut its Trading Card Expo at Bitcoin Asia 2026, August 27–28, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, fusing a world-class card show with the gallery's fine-art program. BMAG is the arts and culture division of BTC Inc., a Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) company.For the first time, BMAG brings a full card expo to the conference floor: a vendor marketplace anchored by Bitcoin-native companies, alongside established dealers from across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia; a TCG tournament arena with Bitcoin prizes; a live pack-opening stage; and on-site grading and authentication. A curated gallery wall will surround the floor with select card collections, original artwork, and collectible displays. Since 2019, BMAG has facilitated more than 130 BTC and $10 million in art and collectibles sales."Bitcoin, art, and collectibles are one culture," said Dennis Koch, Director and Curator of BMAG. "A world-class card show belongs inside the world's largest Bitcoin conference. Card collectors and bitcoiners share the same mindset: what's real, what's rare, and what holds value over time."Trading cards and Bitcoin speak the same language: provable scarcity, verifiable authenticity, and market-defined value. The Expo is built to read as a genuine card show, with cards and collectibles available for purchase and auction, payable in Bitcoin alongside other methods. Bitcoin runs through the full experience: prizes in tournament play, payments at vending machines on the floor, and a first-of-its-kind opportunity for vendors to list and sell inventory in Bitcoin. For many dealers, this will be the first time accepting Bitcoin for their cards, making the Expo an onboarding moment as much as a marketplace. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own cards for grading or resale. A museum-grade centrepiece display will be announced in the coming weeks.Full details and applications at https://asia.b.tc/card-expo Preview auction and sale lots in the coming weeks: https://shop.museum.b.tc/ Follow on X: @BMAG_HQAbout BTC Inc.BTC Inc. is the world’s leading Bitcoin media enterprise, operating Bitcoin Magazine, the Bitcoin Conference, and Bitcoin for Corporations. Through its media, events, and educational platforms, BTC Inc. delivers trusted news, research, and experiences that advance Bitcoin adoption among individuals, institutions, and enterprises worldwide.BTC Inc. is a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), a publicly held Bitcoin company that owns and operates a global portfolio of Bitcoin-native enterprises.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BTC Inc.’s business plans and strategies, including plans for new products, services, and media platforms; projected or targeted audience size, reach, impressions, and distribution; expected launch dates and production schedules; the Company’s advocacy positions and the expected outcomes of industry and regulatory engagement; and the anticipated role and growth of Bitcoin-related media, events, and educational services.These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve numerous assumptions and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected include, but are not limited to: (i) the volatility of Bitcoin prices and its effect on audience interest, advertiser demand, and the commercial viability of Bitcoin-focused media; (ii) changes in audience size, engagement, or platform distribution that could affect BTC Inc.’s reach or revenue; (iii) the risk that new products or services, including new media platforms, may not launch on schedule, achieve projected audience levels, or generate anticipated revenue; (iv) the risk that advocacy or industry engagement efforts may not achieve their intended outcomes; (v) dependence on third-party distribution platforms whose policies, algorithms, or terms of service may change; competition from other media companies and content providers; (vi) the evolving regulatory environment for digital assets and its potential impact on BTC Inc.’s operations, content, and audience; (vii) reliance on key personnel and creative talent; the risk that projected audience metrics, impressions, or distribution figures may not be achieved or sustained; (viii) risks associated with the integration of BTC Inc. into Nakamoto Inc.’s operations following the February 2026 acquisition; (ix) general economic conditions and their impact on advertising and events revenue; and (x) other important factors detailed in Nakamoto Inc.’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents that are filed, or will be filed, with the SEC and that are or will be available on Nakamoto’s website at www.nakamoto.com and on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov Because Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) is the parent company of BTC Inc., investors in Nakamoto Inc. common stock should be aware that the performance and risks of BTC Inc.’s media, events, and educational operations may affect the consolidated financial results, reputation, and regulatory profile of Nakamoto Inc. and its subsidiaries. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and neither BTC Inc. nor Nakamoto Inc. undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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