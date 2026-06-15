SmiKar Customer Case Studies Document $2.1M+ in Annual Microsoft 365 Storage Savings

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Fortune 500 healthcare, FTSE 250 engineering and mid-market financial services customers eliminate seven-figure SharePoint storage overage.

These outcomes prove that Microsoft 365 storage cost reduction is achievable at any scale, in any sector, without disrupting end users or compromising compliance.” — Mark Smith

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three enterprise Squirrel deployments documented in a newly released case study compilation have together eliminated more than $2.1 million per year in Microsoft 365 SharePoint storage overage charges, SmiKar Software announced today. The three customers, a Fortune 500 consumer healthcare brand owner, a FTSE 250 global engineering group, and a mid-market financial services firm, together demonstrate the same per-terabyte economic model at deployment scales ranging from 20 terabytes to over a petabyte.Microsoft 365 charges $0.20 per gigabyte per month for SharePoint storage above each tenant's licensed entitlement. For organisations with significant inactive content, common in regulated sectors with multi-year retention obligations, the resulting overage bill compounds quarter over quarter. Microsoft 365 Archive, the platform's native cold-storage tier, addresses part of the cost concern but explicitly excludes archived content from Microsoft Copilot grounding, leaving a documented visibility gap for organisations whose AI investment depends on the full content corpus.The Squirrel SharePoint archiving platform moves inactive content from SharePoint Online into the customer's own Azure Blob Storage account, leaving stub files that remain visible across SharePoint, the OneDrive sync client, and Microsoft Teams. Customers choose the Azure storage tier, Hot, Cool, Cold, or Archive, to match their retrieval profile and budget. The optional Nutshell AI module embeds plain-language document summaries into the stubs so archived content remains discoverable to Microsoft Copilot and SharePoint Search.The three documented Microsoft 365 storage cost reduction outcomes are:A Fortune 500 consumer healthcare brand owner with a SharePoint estate exceeding 1.4 petabytes and still growing has archived more than 600 terabytes of inactive content to date. At a measured delivered saving of $200 per terabyte per month, the programme has reduced the organisation's Microsoft 365 storage spend by approximately $1.44 million per year, with a five-year projected cumulative saving of $7.2 million.A FTSE 250 global engineering group with a workforce of approximately 12,000 has reduced its SharePoint tenant from a trajectory exceeding 460 terabytes to a current footprint of 165 terabytes, a reduction of nearly 300 terabytes, for a projected annual saving of approximately $708,000. This customer also deployed the Nutshell AI module to preserve Microsoft Copilot grounding on archived engineering documentation, an outcome neither Microsoft 365 Archive nor standard third-party hierarchical-storage-management approaches can deliver.A mid-market financial services firm with several hundred advisers, analysts, and operations staff used Squirrel during a planned legacy file-server migration to SharePoint Online. By archiving 20 terabytes of inactive content during the migration, the firm avoided approximately $48,000 per year of recurring Microsoft 365 storage overage that would otherwise have begun on the day the migration completed.The case study compilation also documents the methodology by which the per-terabyte economics translate to any tenant size, the architecture by which Squirrel writes archived content into the customer-owned Azure Blob Storage account without SmiKar Software retaining a persistent copy of customer content, and a worked example for a typical 200-terabyte-over-entitlement tenant.The full case study compilation is available without charge.About SmiKar SoftwareSmiKar Software is a Microsoft Partner specialising in Microsoft 365 archiving for enterprise. Squirrel automates SharePoint Online archiving into customer-owned Azure Blob Storage, with the optional Nutshell AI module that keeps archived content discoverable to Microsoft Copilot. Chipmunk preserves departed-user OneDrive, Exchange, and Teams data through deployment from the Azure Marketplace. SmiKar's customer base spans financial services, insurance, engineering, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, healthcare, and government organisations globally, including Fortune 500 and FTSE 250 constituents.Contact: sales@smikar.comWeb: www.smikar.com

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