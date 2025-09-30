SmiKar Adds New Features to Squirrel Archiving and Launches Chipmunk on Azure Marketplace

Chipmunk Main Dashboard Squirrel Dashboard Squirrel Archive

SmiKar upgrades Squirrel archiving for SharePoint and brings Chipmunk, its automated off-boarding backup tool, to Azure Marketplace.

We build Squirrel and Chipmunk around real customer needs, and it’s exciting to see more enterprises adopting our solutions every month.” — Mark Smith

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmiKar Software today announced important updates to its Microsoft 365 data management suite, unveiling new features for Squirrel Archiving for SharePoint Online and confirming that Chipmunk , its automated off-boarding and data backup solution, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.Squirrel Archiving EnhancementsWith SharePoint Online environments growing rapidly, many enterprises face mounting storage costs and compliance complexity. The latest release of Squirrel introduces several powerful capabilities designed to help organizations stay ahead of these challenges:AI-Powered Summarization ( Nutshell add-on): Generates concise, searchable summaries of archived files, allowing SharePoint Search, End Users and Microsoft Copilot to quickly surface information without restoring full documents. This gives employees faster access to knowledge while reducing reliance on costly storage.Expanded Metadata Handling: Ensures custom columns and file attributes are fully preserved across archive and restore processes. This capability supports accurate governance and regulatory reporting while streamlining restore operations.Compliance and Retention Support: Provides seamless handling for files under Preservation Hold, eDiscovery, or legal retention requirements. Enterprises can meet strict audit demands without slowing down operations.Improved Admin Tools: Offers real-time dashboards, enhanced orchestration, and granular reporting across large multi-terabyte deployments, making it easier for IT teams to scale archiving across global enterprises.“These enhancements give IT leaders the ability to cut storage costs while maintaining a user-friendly, compliance-ready SharePoint environment,” said Mark Smith, Founder of SmiKar Software. “We continue to enhance Squirrel based on direct feedback from our customers, ensuring it evolves to meet real-world enterprise needs.”Chipmunk on Azure MarketplaceSmiKar has also expanded availability of Chipmunk, its automated Microsoft 365 off-boarding backup tool. With Chipmunk, organizations can securely capture and store departing employees’ OneDrive, Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint data — protecting against data loss, compliance risks, and operational disruption.By being published on the Azure Marketplace, Chipmunk is now easier than ever to adopt. Customers benefit from streamlined deployment, trusted Azure billing integration, and the ability to apply existing Microsoft enterprise agreements.“Making Chipmunk available on the Azure Marketplace allows us to meet enterprises where they already are — inside the Microsoft ecosystem,” added Smith. “We’re seeing strong momentum, with more and more organizations adopting our solutions each month as we continue to build trust and traction globally.”Customer-Driven InnovationBoth Squirrel and Chipmunk were developed in close collaboration with enterprise customers who face challenges scaling Microsoft 365. SmiKar’s development cycle is rooted in continuous feedback, ensuring new features directly address the pain points of IT leaders, compliance managers, and information workers alike.This customer-first approach has already resulted in rapid adoption across industries such as professional services, engineering, and manufacturing. Organizations dealing with multi-terabyte growth in SharePoint, strict data retention obligations, and complex off-boarding requirements are turning to SmiKar’s solutions to bridge the gap between Microsoft’s native capabilities and enterprise needs.Growth and Market MomentumSmiKar continues to gain traction globally, attracting new enterprise customers each quarter. With expanding deployments in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the company is positioning itself as a trusted partner for enterprises looking to simplify Microsoft 365 data management while staying compliant and cost-efficient.“As our customer base grows, so does our commitment to delivering reliable, Azure-native solutions that scale,” said Smith. “We are investing in innovation and listening closely to our users to ensure that Squirrel and Chipmunk remain essential tools in their Microsoft 365 strategy.”Looking AheadSmiKar’s roadmap focuses on extending intelligence, automation, and integration across its product suite. The company remains committed to building solutions that maximize the value of Microsoft 365 investments while minimizing risk, ensuring organizations are prepared for the future of work and the increasing demands of digital compliance.

