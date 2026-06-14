St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple individuals arrested on warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4006353
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/14/2026 at approximately 1031 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Sutton, VT
ACCUSED: Wesley Kidder
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
VIOLATIONS:
Caledonia County Warrant: Unlawful Mischief, Domestic Assault, Violation of Probation x2, Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Hold without Bail
Orleans County Warrant: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. $25,000 Bail
ACCUSED: Morgan Clark
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
VIOLATIONS:
Caledonia County Warrant: Domestic Assault. $1,000 Bail
Caledonia County Warrant: Failure to Appear. $500 Bail
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/14/2026 at approximately 1031 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury and Derby Barracks received information regarding the whereabouts of Wesley Kidder (36) and Morgan Clark (28), both of whom had multiple active warrants issued by Caledonia and Orleans counties.
At approximately 1130 hours, Troopers located and took both individuals into custody without incident.
Kidder was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex and lodged without bail. Clark was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex and lodged for lack of $1,500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/15/26
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: Kidder - Hold without, $25,000
Clark - $1,500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VT State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
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