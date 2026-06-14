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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple individuals arrested on warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4006353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                           

STATION:  St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111                   

 

DATE/TIME: 6/14/2026 at approximately 1031 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Sutton, VT

 

ACCUSED: Wesley Kidder                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Caledonia County Warrant: Unlawful Mischief, Domestic Assault, Violation of Probation x2, Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Hold without Bail

Orleans County Warrant: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. $25,000 Bail

 

 

ACCUSED: Morgan Clark                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Caledonia County Warrant: Domestic Assault. $1,000 Bail

Caledonia County Warrant: Failure to Appear. $500 Bail

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/14/2026 at approximately 1031 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury and Derby Barracks received information regarding the whereabouts of Wesley Kidder (36) and Morgan Clark (28), both of whom had multiple active warrants issued by Caledonia and Orleans counties.

At approximately 1130 hours, Troopers located and took both individuals into custody without incident.

Kidder was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex and lodged without bail. Clark was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex and lodged for lack of $1,500 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/15/26      

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: Kidder - Hold without, $25,000

            Clark - $1,500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VT State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple individuals arrested on warrants

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