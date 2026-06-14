Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week 2026

WHEREAS, Alaska has scenic mountains, meadows, rivers, and coastal bays that are prized for their diverse and abundant wild plants, fish, and wildlife, drawing more than two million visitors annually; and

WHEREAS, Alaskans harvest native flora and fauna, cultivate crops, and grow livestock, activities that provide vital food sources, preserve cultural and traditional uses, contribute to the economy, and support food security; and

WHEREAS, when non-native harmful species, known as invasive species, are introduced to public and private lands and State waters, they disrupt healthy ecosystems by interfering with essential food webs, displacing and preying upon desirable indigenous species, reducing biodiversity, and altering ecosystem balance; and

WHEREAS, invasive species cause environmental disturbances that threaten the sustainability of native species, harm the health and value of crops, fuel wildfires, interfere with recreation, and alter water systems in ways that lead to flooding and erosion, and they are most often introduced to Alaska through human activity, including the transport of materials, machinery, and supplies; and

WHEREAS, the most cost-effective and responsible approach to protect our lands, waters, and native organisms is to prevent the spread of invasive species, and then to practice early detection and strategic response to control and eradicate invasive species when they become established; and

WHEREAS, the Alaska Departments of Environmental Conservation, Fish and Game, Natural Resources, and Transportation and Public Facilities work cooperatively with stakeholders and the Alaska Invasive Species Partnership to support the unique ecosystems in the state by preventing, detecting, managing, and eradicating invasive species in the varied environments where they cause harm; and

WHEREAS, the active involvement of informed Alaskans who report observations and support State government in the monitoring and management of invasive species are essential to safeguarding the sustainability of Alaska’s way of life.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim June 14 – 20, 2026 as:

Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans and visitors to learn about, report and contribute to the prevention of invasive species in our State.

Dated: June 14, 2026