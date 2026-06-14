Madison County Recognizes Flag Day

Madison County presented a Flag Day proclamation on Friday ahead of the June 14 observance, honoring the adoption of the American flag by the Second Continental Congress in 1777.

Today, Flag Day offers an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of Old Glory. The flag remains a symbol of hope, pride, freedom, and the sacrifices made throughout our nation’s history.

Honoring Service and Sacrifice

Suzie Durr spoke on behalf of the Jemima Boone Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

She reflected on the meaning of the American flag, reminding residents that it is more than a piece of cloth. It represents sacrifice, courage, service, and the freedoms passed down through generations.

Durr also shared upcoming opportunities for the community to take part in America 250 events as the nation prepares to commemorate 250 years of independence in 2026.

Looking Ahead to America 250

Here are several ways residents can take part in local America 250 events and commemorations: