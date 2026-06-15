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ATGAMES AND ZEN STUDIOS JOINT STATEMENT

AtGames and Zen Studios wish to reassure the Legends platform community regarding access to previously purchased content

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AtGames and Zen Studios wish to reassure the Legends platform community regarding access to previously purchased content:
Players who have previously purchased Zen Studios content through the AtGames platform will retain access to that purchased content for as long as AtGames maintains its servers and platform services. Zen Studios does not intend to override or request the discontinuation of end users’ access to the content they have already purchased through AtGames. End users’ rights are governed by AtGames’ license agreement with its users.

About Zen Studios Ltd.
Zen Studios Ltd. is the developer and publisher of Pinball FX, the world’s leading digital pinball platform, featuring hundreds of original and officially licensed pinball tables. For more information, visit www.pinballfx.com.

About AtGames Interactive Limited.
AtGames Interactive Limited is a manufacturer of home arcade and digital pinball entertainment systems.

Liene Cunska
AtGames Interactive Limited
pr@atgames.net
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ATGAMES AND ZEN STUDIOS JOINT STATEMENT

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